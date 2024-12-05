Devendra Fadnavis set to serve third term as Maharashtra Chief Minister, PM Modi to attend oath-taking ceremony today





BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to take oath as Maharashtra's eighteenth chief minister today (December 5), ending a two-week impasse for the top post after victory decisive victory of the Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 Assembly elections. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 5 pm at Azad Maidan in Mumbai and will be attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Fadnavis, 54, will assume the post of chief minister for the third time. His first term spanned from October 2014 to November 2019, during which he became the youngest chief minister of Maharashtra at 44 years old. Fadnavis' second term, however, was particularly brief, lasting only five days, from November 23 to 28, 2019, after the undivided Shiv Sena left its alliance with the BJP. Besides Fadnavis, two deputy chief ministers, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar, will also take oath today. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, whose initial reluctance to give up the chief minister's post dragged on in the impasse, has would have has agreed to take up the role of Deputy Chief Minister and is also expected to take oath today. With the BJP securing 132 seats, its highest tally ever, Fadnavis emerged as the leading choice for the chief minister's post. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively. At a key legislative party meeting held in Mumbai on Wednesday, Fadnavis was chosen as the chief minister. His nomination was proposed by former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and unanimously supported by BJP leaders like Sudhir Mungantiwar and Pankaja Munde. According to BJP leader Prasad Lad, the inauguration ceremony would be a grand affair with nearly 42,000 participants. “Prime Minister Modi, nine to ten Union ministers and 19 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers will attend the ceremony,” he said. Lad added that special arrangements have been made to accommodate 40,000 BJP supporters and a separate seating arrangement has been made for 2,000 VVIPs. Meanwhile, security measures have been beefed up in Mumbai for the event. Joint Commissioner of Police Satya Narayan Choudhary told reporters that Mumbai Police had prepared a comprehensive deployment plan involving 5 additional commissioners, 15 DCPs, around 700 constables and over 4,000 security personnel. Also read: Devendra Fadnavis set to become Maharashtra chief minister as Mahayuti leaders stake claim to form government

