What Ramaswamy once said about Musk. Will this affect how they manage DOGE?





Biotech billionaire, former Republican presidential candidate and Cincinnati-area native Vivek Ramaswamy hasn't always had good things to say about his new colleague, Elon Musk. In fact, in May 2023, Ramaswamy compared Musk, his co-director of the new Ministry of Government Effectiveness, to a “circus monkey” for China, CNN first reported it on Wednesday. I have no reason to think Elon won't jump around like a circus monkey when Xi Jinping calls in his time of need, Ramaswamy said. in the May 8, 2023 episode of his podcast. Jinping is the general secretary of the Communist Party. Ramaswamy was explaining how he views American business leaders, including Musk, as indebted to China. Clearly, Ramaswamy has sided with Musk. In a statement sent to The Enquirer and CNN, he said past comments were “water under the bridge.” What is DOGE? President-elect Donald Trump named them both to head his new advisory commission called the Department of Government Effectiveness, also known by its acronym “DOGE.” Although it is not yet clear how DOGE will operate, Trump's description indicates that it will operate as an advisory group and not a formal federal agency. Ramaswamy and Musk will work together to propose where the new administration can cut government spending and departments. Why do comments appear? CNN's KFile investigative team looked at Ramaswamy's past comments about Musk to gauge how the two could work together. In addition to the aforementioned podcast, Ramaswamy told a Fox News podcast in 2022 that Musk changes his policy “based on the favors he obtains to be able to do business in China”. “I love him and respect him enormously” The Enquirer contacted Ramaswamy, who sent the same statement he sent to CNN, saying the comments were made before he met with Musk. They know each other well now, Ramaswamy said. “I love and respect him greatly, and I am proud to call him a friend,” Ramaswamy said in the statement. “The only country he lists first is the same one as me: the United States of America. Ramaswamy grew up in Evendale, a suburban village just outside of Cincinnati, and graduated valedictorian from St. Xavier High School in 2003 before making millions founding a pharmaceutical company and an asset management firm . He then ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2024 before dropping out.

