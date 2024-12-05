Putin hails PM Modi's India-first policy, calls India a key investment destination for Russia





Putin praises PM Modi's India-first policy, calls India a key investment destination for Russia | Image: Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Make in India” policy, saying it creates stable conditions for major Russian investments. Speaking at an event, Putin said: “In all sectors of the Russian Federation, including high-tech ones, there is an urgent need to expand sales and export opportunities for their products . I know Prime Minister Modi has a similar agenda. make in India, and this is a very similar program to ours, and we would also be willing to set up our manufacturing sites in India. “Rosneft's largest investment in the Indian economy, in the amount of $20 billion, took place not so long ago, and the Indian Prime Minister and the Indian government created stable conditions, and this “is because Indian leaders have pursued India first through politics, and we believe that investments in India are profitable,” he added. Putin to visit India in January 2025 This development comes as Putin is expected to visit India in early January 2025 following the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov told a news briefing: “Our leaders agreed to hold meetings once a year. This time it is our turn. We received Mr. Modi's invitation and we will certainly look at it positively. We will determine the tentative dates early next year. This will be Putin's first visit to India since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in February 2022. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July, marking his first bilateral visit after returning to office for the third consecutive time. Prime Minister Modi was also awarded Russia's highest national honor, the 'Order of St. Andrew the Apostle', for his contribution to strengthening India-Russia relations. Additionally, in October, Prime Minister Modi visited Kazan, Russia for a two-day visit to attend the BRICS summit. He thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian people and their government for their hospitality. Prime Minister Modi took to X to share a glimpse of his visit to Russia. “On the side of peace”: India's balance in the Russo-Ukrainian war India has always advocated “peace and diplomacy” to resolve the conflict between the two nations. During his visit to Ukraine and Russia, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's stance on 'peace'. After meeting Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude saying, “I express my gratitude to you for your assistance in the evacuation of Indian nationals and students during the crisis. India stands at your sides for your humanitarian support.” “When I met Russian President Vladimir Putin, I also told him that this was not a time of war,” he added. Also speaking on the war between Ukraine and Russia, PM Modi said, “Truth is the first casualty of a war, and I was deeply hurt today when I visited ( the martyrologist exhibition) on children at the National History Museum. I think innocent children are the first victims of war. President Zelensky and I had very productive discussions in Kyiv today. India wants to deepen its economic ties with Ukraine. We discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in agriculture, technology, pharmaceuticals and other similar sectors. We also agreed to further strengthen cultural ties. » (With contributions from agencies)

