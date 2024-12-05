Only ads showing junk food are covered by TV ban





Brands that make unhealthy foods will be able to circumvent the government's ban on junk food advertising if their ads don't show products that break the rules. From October 2025, foods high in fat or sugar will no longer be able to be advertised on television before 9 p.m., nor in paid online advertising. But the restrictions contained in the new regulations, which aim to combat childhood obesity, will only apply to products identifiable in an advertisement. This means that advertisements from fast food chains, for example, will not be subject to restrictions as long as they do not feature products such as burgers or fries.

The new ban was introduced using the powers of the Health and Social Care Act 2022, passed by Boris Johnson's government, which focuses on the products. In England, more than one in five children are overweight or obese by the time they start primary school, according to government statistics. This figure rises to more than one in three at the time of their departure. Speaking at the release of the new rules on Tuesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting said obesity robs our children of the best possible start in life, exposes them to lifelong health problems and costs billions to the NHS. This government is taking action now to end junk food ads targeting children, on television and online,” he added. Under the ban, ads will be subject to restrictions if a product falls into one of 13 categories and is also classified as “less healthy” on a government rating systemafter an analysis of its nutrients including salt, fats, sugar and proteins.

Katharine Jenner, director of the Obesity Health Alliance, an umbrella group of health activists, argued for brands to be included in the ban and said she would like to see companies respond by making their products healthier . “That would be ideal, but they can get around this by just showing the brand and it's unclear what effect that would have, beyond what we already have,” she added. “We are very supportive of [the restrictions] as planned, but in the future I think we would like to see where the gaps could be filled.” Some food and drink brands are already creating advertisements that do not feature their products, both on television and on social media, regardless of any ban. Vic Banham, who runs TikTok marketing agency Antler Social, says some of this activity may not even be considered advertising. “There’s a lot of advertising that doesn’t focus on the food itself, but they continue to get their name out there in a smart way,” she said. “I would describe it as organic content, as opposed to advertising as we know it. They have the opportunity to reach large numbers of people of all ages and backgrounds.” A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said the ban would cover “unhealthy food products found to be excessively high in sugar, fat or salt”. “This advertising ban does not prevent brands from advertising, provided that the products they present meet the conditions set,” they added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c5ydwnywvxjo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos