Devendra Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony live: PM Modi, Mahayuti leaders to be present; 40,000 people expected to gather at Azad Maidan





Devendra Fadnavis Oath Ceremony Live: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is expected to take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Thursday.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the third time on Thursday at 5:30 pm at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. Devendra Fadnavis is expected to be accompanied by two deputy chief ministers, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, from allies Shiv Sena and NCP, in his new cabinet.

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar served as deputy chief ministers under outgoing chief minister Eknath Shinde in the Mahayuti government. Eknath Shinde's role remains unclear in the new cabinet headed by Devendra Fadnavis. Eknath Shinde left the choice of chief minister to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after reports suggested he was upset at being denied the top job. Before Eknath Shinde's decision, Shiv Sena leaders continued to demand Shinde's appointment as chief minister, crediting their leader with the Mahayuti alliance's landslide victory in the parliamentary elections. Asked if he would take the oath, Shinde on Wednesday asked everyone to wait until evening. Ajit Pawar intervened and said: We will know about Shinde by evening, but I will take it (the oath); I won't wait. Shinde smiled at the answer. Dada (Ajit Pawar) has experience taking [oath] in the morning and in the evening, he said, eliciting laughter. His allusion to an early morning swearing-in in 2019 by Fadnavis and Pawar as CM and deputy CM of a government that was to collapse five days later. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several BJP chief ministers and supporters of Mahayuti allies including the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP are expected to attend the event. Mumbai Police has made special arrangements for over 40,000 people. Around 2,000 VVIPs, including political leaders and influential personalities from various religious communities, will be allotted separate seats to ensure their comfort and safety. More than 3,500 police officers, including 520 agents, have been deployed to ensure security. The police also announced warnings and traffic restrictions to ensure a hassle-free experience for all participants. The order will be effective from 12 p.m. until the conclusion of the event. Due to the lack of parking spaces at the site, police encouraged citizens to use public transport, particularly trains and local services.

