The Russia-Iran-Assad axis of the vulnerable is cracking in Syria

The so-called axis of vulnerable people breaks in Syria. Since 2016, Russia and Iransupporting Bashar al-Assad's regime, needed more than a year of bombings, ground assaults and sieges to break rebel opposition in the east of Syria's largest city, Aleppo.

Today, in 2024, it took the rebels less than four days to free the city and most of Aleppo province. They also regained territory in neighboring Idlib province and moved south into northern Hama before the Assad regime established defensive lines.

Russian forces remained at their bases in the Mediterranean. And Iran and its Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, were overtaken by the advance of the rebels in their positions in northwest Syria. They abandoned them, but not before at least two commanders were killed.

Since 2020, after Russia and Iran helped his forces roll back opposition in much of Syria, Assad has presided in name over part of a fractured country.

He and his allies held most of the largest cities, including Aleppo and the capital Damascus, while Turkish-backed opposition groups controlled most of northwest Syria and state-backed Kurdish factions -United had autonomy in the northeast.

Today, Assad no longer even presides over his part in the partition. And his Russian and Iranian supporters, overwhelmed and isolated by much of the world, are not able to restore his paper reign.

Support Assad

From the start of the Syrian uprising against the long-standing Assad regime in March 2011, Russia and Iran provided political, logistical, intelligence, and propaganda assistance to the Assad regime.

Iran actually took over Assad's army starting in September 2012, training tens of thousands of militiamen to supplement depleted forces. Hezbollah sent his fighters from 2013 to save the Assad regime near the Lebanese border. And Russia intervened with special forces and air power from September 2015.

Much of the success of Assad and his allies lies in their ability to wear down the international community. The Kremlin spreading disruptive disinformation to cover up the regime's deadly chemical attacks and to denigrate opposition activists and Syrians. White helmets civil defense.

The Obama administration, rather than holding the regime accountable, allowed itself to be dragged by the nose into fruitless discussions on a cease-fire. The EU was sidelined, the UN rendered powerless and Arab governments ended up sitting idly by.

Perhaps the regime's greatest triumph was its portrayal of the fall of the anti-Assad movement as extraordinary. East Aleppo was reconquered in December 2016.

Daraa province, the initial site of protests, and the rest of southern Syria succumbed in 2018. And an 11-month offensive reoccupied Hama province and parts of Idlib before a ceasefire. negotiated by Russia and Turkeyin March 2020.

Aleppo was severely damaged during the conflict. Photo: Vagabjörn / Shutterstock via The Conversation

But this representation was also an illusion masking a weakness. Russian bombings and sieges had razed and suffocated much of the country, but Moscow, Iran and Hezbollah still lacked the forces needed to help the regime claim the rest of northwest Syria or drive out the Kurds from the northeast.

Reconstruction was a misleading label in areas taken over by the regime. Long burdened by the kleptocracy of the Assad elite, the Syrian economy has lost more than half of its GDP between 2010 and 2020.

The Syrian pound, which was valued at 47 to the US dollar in 2011, collapsed to 13,000 to the US dollar and is unofficially much weaker. And international sanctions, imposed because of the regime's massacres and repression, are still in force.

Even if the regime could count on external aid, it could maintain the illusion of power. But Russian President Vladimir Putin gambled on his rapid invasion by conquering Ukraine in 2022. Nearly three years later, he devoted most of Russia's resources to operations there and brought the country under control. international economic pressure.

Iranian leaders face mass protests on social issues, particularly women's rights. The economy still oscillates between inefficiency and sanctions. And targeted assassinations and covert operations by Israel and the United States have weakened the army.

Hezbollah has been decimated by Israeli attacks over the past three months, since explosive pagers to the killing of commanders, including the general commander Hassan Nasrallah. A fragile ceasefire did not free fighters from the threat of Israeli airstrikes and ground assaults.

So when the rebels attacked last week, they were not facing a much-vaunted axis of resistance. They saw only the fading shadow of Assad's supposed authority.

The central role of turkeys

What's next for Assad and his supporters? The answer may now lie with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan may not have launched rebel offensive, sources say Abu Mohammad al-Jolanithe leader of the Islamist faction Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, made the decision but he is the beneficiary of the result. Turkeys political and economic scope in northwest Syria, has expanded since 2016 to include the country's largest city.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a file photo. Photo: Asia Times Files / Vladimir Smirnov / Pool / Sputnik

Ankara has influence over the terms of the negotiations. It can encourage and even equip the rebels to continue, or it can call for a halt and consolidation in preparation for confrontation with the Russians and Iranians. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has already received his Iranian counterpart in a show of diplomacy.

But this raises other questions. Erdogan's main enemy in Syria is not Assad but the Kurdish authorities, whom he sees as part of the Turkish-Kurdish insurgent group, the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

So far, the Turkish-backed rebels have not had serious clashes with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The FDS and Kurdish leaders have would have withdrawn of areas in the province of Aleppo, entrenching itself in northeastern Syria.

But will Turkey accept this or, like in 2019will it continue an attack to the northeast? Ankara would have started talks with the Assad regime over a Turkish-controlled buffer zone well inside the border.

This brings in the United States, which has been the main supporter of the Kurds and the SDF. For now, Washington will likely maintain this commitment. But starting in January, all bets are off because Donald Trump returns to the White House.

After a phone call with Erdogan in late 2018, Trump tried to withdraw all American troops in Syria. It was foiled by the Pentagon, but another call with Erdogan in October 2019 gave the green light for a Turkish cross-border invasion.

The axis of vulnerable people is breaking, but the era of uncertainty in Syria continues. Syrian citizens can only hope that this situation will no longer be so deadly or destructive.

Scott Lucas is professor of international politics at the Clinton Institute, University College Dublin

This article is republished from The conversation under Creative Commons license. Read the original article.