Imran Khan asks SC-led commission to probe alleged killings of party workers – ThePrint – PTIFeed





Lahore, Dec 4 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded the constitution of a Supreme Court-led judicial commission to probe the alleged killings of his party members by 'direct firing' by agents law enforcement officers in Islamabad last week.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched a protest on November 24 after making a final appeal, demanding the restoration of his party's electoral mandate, the release of detained party members and the annulment of the 26th Amendment , what he declared. had strengthened a dictatorial regime.

His supporters were forcibly dispersed on the night of November 26 when they reached D-Chowk in Islamabad's red zone, where most government buildings are located.

In an article on and hundreds had been injured.

“Details of 12 martyrs (PTI) have so far been revealed. This brutality marks one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s history,” the message said on Wednesday.

“I demand that the Supreme Court form an impartial judicial commission to investigate the massacre of peaceful and unarmed civilians and to impose the harshest sanctions on those who ordered the massacre and those who participated in carrying it out,” he declared.

According to the post, the former prime minister made the remarks on Tuesday during an informal chat with media representatives and his lawyers.

The PTI claims that at least 12 party members were killed and hundreds more injured due to direct firing by law enforcement agencies in Islamabad during the protest.

The government, however, insists that no PTI worker was shot dead.

The 72-year-old PTI supreme leader, who has been jailed in several cases since August 2023, said anyone who thinks people will remain silent is wrong.

“We will raise our voice against this atrocity in all international forums. I have ordered PTI leaders to lodge FIRs against those responsible, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi,” Khan said.

“In which country in the world is such direct fire opened on democratic demonstrations? » he questioned.

Khan further said that the data of those killed and injured in Islamabad and Rawalpindi hospitals should be made public at the earliest, and CCTV footage of all hospitals and Safe City should be preserved so that the evidence cannot be erased as it was on May 9 (2023). ).

“As for whether the operation was a success or a failure, armed operations are always successful. Operation Lal Masjid was also successful, Yahya Khan also carried out a successful operation, but a month later the country was divided into two. The bloodshed that took place in Islamabad will have a lasting effect,” Khan said, referring to the bloody military crackdown on the Red Mosque in 2007 ordered by former Pakistani dictator General Pervez Musharraf.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also tried to clarify the government's position that no one was shot dead during the Islamabad protest. Dar held a meeting of the ambassadors in Islamabad and tried to convince them that no PTI worker had been killed in the firing of the armed forces. PTI MZ GRS GRS

