Nepal PM Oli reaffirms One-China policy, bans anti-China activities





Tenzin Nyidon DHARAMSHALA, December 5: Nepalese Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli on Tuesday reiterated the country's firm commitment to the One-China policy, saying no anti-China activities will be allowed on Nepali soil. Oli made the remarks during an official visit to China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the State Hall in Beijing. During the meeting, Oli emphasized Nepal's position that issues regarding Tibet and Taiwan are China's internal affairs and that the two regions are an integral part of Chinese sovereignty. The leaders discussed a wide range of bilateral topics, including connectivity, industrial and infrastructure development, medical and agricultural cooperation, trade and tourism, investment, science and technology, disaster management, sports and poverty reduction. Krishna Prasad Dhakal, spokesperson for Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed that the discussions resulted in the signing of a nine-point agreement comprising several memorandums of understanding (MoU). The agreements include projects such as the Tokha-Chhare tunnel to connect Nepal to the Tibet border, reconstruction of the Basantpur Durbar damaged in the 2015 earthquake, export of buffalo meat, deployment of Chinese language teachers , $41 million in cash assistance and economic initiatives. and technical cooperation, as well as media exchanges. Oli, a pro-China leader and chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), has always praised Xi Jinping's policies, especially on poverty reduction and development. However, deepening ties between Nepal and China have raised concerns over the treatment of Tibetan refugees in Nepal, whose rights have been increasingly restricted in recent years. A 2023 report from the Tibetan Center for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD) and the Asian Dignity Initiative, titled Languishing in limbo: Tibetan refugees in Nepal, revealed a clear deterioration in the rights of Tibetan refugees. The report highlights that Nepal's economic dependence on China, linked to its adherence to the One-China policy, has led to restrictive measures such as stopping the issuance of Refugee Cards (RC ), the ban on cultural and religious celebrations and the ban on public commemorations of the Dalai Lama. Lamas Birthday. This is not the first time Oli has affirmed Nepal's commitment to the One-China policy. He had made similar statements in October 2024 during a high-level meeting in Kathmandu with a Chinese delegation led by Chen Jining, a senior Communist Party official. Similar commitments were also expressed during Xi Jinping's visit to Nepal in 2019 and Olis' official trip to China in 2018. Oli, who is serving his fourth term as prime minister since taking over from Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) in July, visited Beijing twice during his previous terms. Breaking with tradition, his first visit during his new term was to China rather than India, apparently due to the lack of an invitation from New Delhi. The visit takes place against the backdrop of the stalemate of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects between Nepal and China, initially signed in 2017 with much enthusiasm but with little progress so far.

