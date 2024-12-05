Struck! DPR confirms 5 KPK leaders, President Setyo Budiyanto DW 05.12.2024





The plenary session of the House of Representatives approved the five KPK leaders for the period 2024-2029 based on the results of the aptitude and suitability test to Commission III of the House of Representatives. The chairman of the Corruption Eradication Committee is Setyo Budiyanto. The plenary meeting was chaired by DPR Chairman Puan Maharani and was also attended by DPR Deputy Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, Adies Kadir, Saan Mustopa and Cucun Ahmad Syamsurizal. The meeting was held in the Plenary Hall of the Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Thursday (05/12). Chairman of Commission III of the House of Representatives Habiburokhman presented the results of the aptitude and aptitude test of five KPK leaders. Then, Speaker of the House of Representatives Puan Maharani asked if the five KPK leaders could be ratified. “Can the report of Commission III of the DPR RI on due diligence of KPK leadership candidates and supervisory board for the 2024-2029 term be approved? Council members responded affirmatively to Puan's remarks. The following five KPK leaders were approved by the DPR: 1. Setyo Budiyanto (Inspector General of the Ministry of Agriculture) 2. Fitroh Rohcahyanto (former Director of Prosecutions of the Corruption Eradication Commission) 3. Ibnu Basuki Widodo (judge of the Manado High Court) 4. Johanis Tanak (Vice Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission for the period 2019-2024) 5. Agus Joko Pramono (BPK vice-president for the period 2019-2023) The Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission approved: Setyo Budiyanto (Inspector General of the Ministry of Agriculture) Commission III of the DPR explained the reasons of Johanis Tanak call The vice chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission, Johanis Tanak, does not appear to be present at the plenary meeting of the House of Representatives which aimed to ratify the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Committee. Chairman of Commission III of the House of Representatives Habiburokhman explained the reason why Tanak was not present at the meeting. “Based on the results of the vote recapitulation, the KPK leadership candidates for the 2024-2029 term were selected as follows. Setyo Budiyanto as president, Johanis Tanak as vice president,” Habiburokhman said. Habiburokhman explained that Johanis Tanak was the incumbent leader of the KPK. It is therefore possible that Johanis Tanak was not present during the confirmation of the leadership of the KPK during the plenary session of the House of Representatives. “We inform you that Mr. Johanis Tanak, currently leader of the KPK, is currently holding office and, according to the law, it is possible for him not to attend and still be legally elected as vice president,” he said. -he continued. Learn more about: Détik News Struck! DPR confirms 5 KPK leaders, President Setyo Budiyanto Commission III of the House of Representatives explains the reasons for the lack of approval by Johanis Tanak of the KPK leadership

