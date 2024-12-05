Boris Johnson cuts short Australia book tour to return to UK citing unforeseen circumstances





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has canceled an event in Melbourne during his book tour of Australia due to unforeseen circumstances, his press secretary said. The cancellation means he will return to the UK sooner than expected. The Melbourne event, as part of the promotion of his memoirs Unchainedwas scheduled to attend a program in Sydney on Friday. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Mr Johnson is due to return to the UK a day earlier than planned. Unfortunately, the Melbourne event had to be canceled, Australian publicist Max Markson said in a statement. We would like to apologize for any inconvenience caused and would like to clarify that all tickets from Melbourne are transferable to Sydney or fully refundable. Mr Johnson, 60, was due to speak at a dinner at Melbourne's Sofitel hotel on Saturday. In a recent video message, Mr Johnson said: "I am extremely excited to be traveling to Australia in just a few weeks, where I will be having conversations to promote my new book. Mr Markson denied that low demand for tickets was the reason for the event's cancellation. Prime tickets would cover a three-course meal and a meeting with Mr Johnson. The Independent has contacted Mr. Markson for further comment on the event's cancellation. Mr Johnson led the Conservative Party from 2019 to 2022 and served as British Prime Minister during the tumultuous period of Brexit and the Covid pandemic. He resigned in 2022 amid the Partygate scandal, centered on rallies at Downing Street that violated strict public health restrictions. The memoir covers his political career, details the challenges of his time as Prime Minister and his role in Brexit and digs into all the big decisions and why he made them. He also talks about how he almost died from Covid. The book preview says: As a journalist, he was known for being a blurter of untold truths, and he once again leveraged this quality for the book. About people, policies, mistakes and triumphs. This is reality as he saw it: unvarnished, unlocked, unleashed. Amazon, which published the book in October, calls it the political memoir of the century, citing a review in Daily Mail. Mr. Johnson began his career in journalism writing for The times, The spectator And The Daily Telegraph. In 1987, he was fired The times to establish a quote. He was Mayor of London between 2008 and 2016 and Foreign Minister from 2016 to 2018 under Theresa May.

