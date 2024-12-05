PDIP – Relations with Jokowi are increasingly complicated, from the regional elections to the arrival of the former Kaesang

Bisnis.comJAKARTA — Political conflict between the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) with the family of the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) becomes more and more complicated. Especially after PDIP's defeat in the Central Java Regional Election, aka the Central Java Pilkada 2024.

For the record, Central Java has a strategic role for the PDIP. Central Java is often a key area for PDIP victory in various political contests. However, PDIP's two decades of dominance will collapse in the 2024 regional elections.

The PDIP's defeat in Central Java occurred after the breakdown of the partnership with President and former cadre Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Jokowi's influence, supported by the majority of political parties, succeeded in bringing Prabowo Subianto – Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become president and vice president and Ahmad Luthfi to become the first police governor of Central Java.

A series of home defeats caused the PDIP to lose. PDIP Secretary General (Sekjen) Hasto Kristiyanto later confirmed that President Jokowi and his family, including Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution, were no longer part of the party.

“I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” explained Hasto.

Hasto added that this decision was made because the political practices of Jokowi and his family were considered not in line with the ideals of the party that had been fought for since the Bung Karno era.

“So that’s what happened, and then we saw that the ambition for power never stopped,” he said.

Aside from that, Hasto also said that Indonesia's democracy is slowly but surely beginning to erode. This is evident from the intervention of the Constitutional Court (MK) which has made various efforts to change the requirements for presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

“The Constitutional Court therefore convicted the son of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo [Jokowi] “Gibran Rakabuking Raka became vice president,” he said.

Hasto said it would take five presidential elections to repair the damage done to democracy by President Jokowi and the Chocolat Party or Parcok.

“What PDI Perjuangan conveyed was inspired by Professor Ikrar Nusa Bhakti's statement who emphasized that five elections were needed to repair the damage caused to democracy by Jokowi,” he said.

Deny being an endorser

Meanwhile, Jokowi said whoever wins the 2024 regional election (Pilkada) will not be because of his endorsement or support.

Jokowi said the pairs of candidates elected in the parliamentary elections were the result of hard work to win votes.

“If anyone wins, it will not be because of their support, but because they work hard to consolidate politics in their respective regions,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by BetweenTuesday (03/12/2024).

Jokowi said the regional head candidates who received the most votes were those who were able to approach and communicate well with the community so that their existence was accepted.

“It's not because of me, what can I do,” Jokowi said.

Addressing the quick version of Ridwan Kamil's defeat in the Jakarta parliamentary elections, according to him, losing in a competition is a normal thing.

“What we call a competition for the choice of governor, the choice of regent, the choice of mayor, someone will definitely win and someone will lose. It's normal in politics like that,” he said. -he declared.

He reiterated that there are many factors that make a person win or lose.

“We can't come here and win right away. It's because of the candidate [menang atau kalah] and good public acceptance. “It’s not because of me, I can do anything,” he said.

Elder Kaesang

On the other hand, General Secretary of PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto claims to have received valuable information from the former girlfriend of PSI General President Kaesang Pangarep, namely Felicia Tissue.

Hasto said he met Felicia Tissue and her mother Mei at the PDIP Party School located in Lenteng Agung.

According to Hasto, during this meeting he and Felicia Tissue exchanged important information that cannot be disclosed to the public at this time.

The reason, said Hasto, is that Felicia's information is very valuable and will be used by PDIP to maintain the whole truth so far.

“They then moved and then passed on a lot of valuable information to me,” he said.

According to Hasto, Kaesang's ex-girlfriend apparently has the same view as PDIP and is sad about Indonesia's current situation.

“He was also called to see that Indonesia is so great, with extraordinary ideas of independence as a great nation, that it should not be treated like this by Pak Jokowi's family,” he said. he declared.







