In carrying out the 2025 Priority Program, MIND ID prepares IDR 20.6 trillion











Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – State mining company MIND ID revealed its strategic investment plan for 2025 with a budget requirement of IDR 20.6 trillion. MIND ID Senior Director Hendi Prio Santoso explained that the budget would be allocated to carry out several priority programs. This includes strengthening control of reserves, market domination and industrial downstream. “Well, this is our priority program for 2025. We were asked about it earlier. Of course, with the completion of backward and forward integration in the bauxite and aluminum sectors, we do not stand idly by, we want to make a better contribution So the total budget is IDR 20.6 trillion,” Hendi said at the hearing meeting (RDP) with Commission XII DPR RI, quoted. Thursday (05/12/2024). Based on the MIND ID presentation materials, there are at least a number of priority programs that will be carried out by the subsidiaries in 2025, including: 1. Increased production capacity of the Smelter Grade Alumina Refinery (SGAR) project in Mempawah, West Kalimantan by PT Borneo Alumina Indonesia, a joint venture between PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Antam) and PT Inalum. Phase 1 foresees a production capacity of 1 million tonnes of alumina, with commissioning (COD) planned for the first quarter of 2025. Then, phase 2, with the same capacity plan, is currently awaiting the final decision investment decision or Final Investment Decision (FID). 2. Construction of two nickel smelters in East Halmahera, North Maluku by PT Aneka Tambang Tbk. The first is the construction of the RKEF FHT – Dragon project: Capacity 88 ktNi, start of EPC works. Secondly, namely the construction of the HPAL – Dragon project with a capacity of 55 ktNi of mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), EPC work is expected to begin. 3. Construction of copper smelter and precious metal refinery (PMR) by PT Freeport Indonesia in Gresik, East Java Capacity to process 1.7 million tonnes of copper concentrate and 6,000 tonnes per year of anodic sludge. This smelter is expected to produce 600,000 tonnes of copper cathode per year and 50 to 70 tonnes of gold per year. The aim is to increase production to reach full capacity in 2025. 4. Development of coal transportation in Tanjung Enim, South Sumatra by PTBA. First, develop Tanjung Enim – Keramasan coal transportation with a focus on increasing the transportation capacity to 20 million tons. The construction completion target is 60% by 2025. Second, the expansion of Kertapati Jetty with an increase in capacity of over 4.5 million tonnes. The objective is to complete the feasibility study. 5. Construction of a new aluminum foundry by PT Inalum. Located in North Kalimantan, this smelter is expected to have a capacity of 600,000 tonnes per year, with the aim of completing the Final Investment Decision (FID). (For example) Watch the video below: Video: Antam-PTFI collaboration strengthens downstream gold backbone

Next article



MIND ID Boss: 98% of strategic positions in Freeport are occupied by Indonesian sons and daughters











Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20241205125103-4-593612/jalankan-program-prioritas-2025-mind-id-siapkan-rp-206-triliun The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos