Why Trump and the Federal Reserve could clash in the years to come – Insurance News
But what would happen if, as many economists predict, interest rates remained high, well above their pre-pandemic lows?
Trump could point the finger
Wednesday, Powell stressed the importance of the independence of the Fed: this gives us the ability to make decisions in the interest of all Americans at all times, and not for any particular political party or political outcome.
Political clashes may be inevitable over the next four years. Trump's proposals to cut and impose taxes high and widespread prices are a recipe for high inflation in an economy operating near capacity. And if inflation were to reaccelerate, the Fed would have to keep interest rates high.
Why is there so much fear that Trump will fight Powell?
Because Powell won't necessarily cut rates as much as Trump would like. And even if Powell cuts the Fed's benchmark rate, Trump's own policies could keep other borrowing costs, like mortgage rates, high.
The significantly higher tariffs that Trump has pledged to impose could worsen inflation. And if tax cuts on things like tipping and overtime fulfill another Trump promise and accelerate economic growth, it could also stoke inflationary pressures.
The risk of conflict between the Trump administration and the Fed is very high,
But isn't the Federal Reserve cutting rates?
Yes, but with the economy stronger than expected, Fed policymakers may cut rates only a few times less than expected just a month or two ago.
And these rate cuts may not significantly reduce borrowing costs for consumers and businesses.
An example occurred this year. The 10-year yield fell in late summer in anticipation of a Fed rate cut. However, once the first rate cut occurs
Trump has also proposed various tax cuts that could balloon the deficit. Prices on
Honestly, I don't think the Fed has much control over the 10-year rate, which is probably the most important for mortgages, said
OK, so Trump is fighting with Powell, so what?
Occasional or rare criticism of the Fed chairman is not necessarily a problem for the economy, as long as the central bank continues to set policy as it sees fit.
But persistent attacks would tend to undermine the Fed's policy independence, which is critically important to containing inflation. To combat inflation, a central bank must often take actions that can prove highly unpopular, including raising interest rates to slow borrowing and spending.
Political leaders generally want central banks to do the opposite: keep rates low to support the economy and job market, especially before elections. Research found that countries with independent central banks generally experience lower inflation.
Even though Trump isn't technically forcing the Fed to do anything, his persistent criticism could still cause problems. If markets, economists and business leaders no longer believe that the Fed acts independently and instead allow itself to be pushed around by the president, they will lose confidence in the Fed's ability to control inflation.
And when consumers and businesses anticipate higher inflation, they typically act in ways that fuel higher prices, by accelerating their purchases, for example before prices rise further, or by raising their own prices if they expect an increase in their spending.
Markets need to be confident that the Fed is reacting to data and not political pressure,” said
Could Trump just fire Powell?
He can try, but it would likely result in a protracted legal battle that could even end up in the Supreme Court. At a press conference in November, Powell made clear that he believes the president does not have the legal authority to do so.
Most experts believe Powell would prevail in court. And from the Trump administration's perspective, such a fight may not be worth it. Powell's term ends with
It's also likely that the stock market would collapse if Trump attempted such a brazen move. Bond yields would also likely rise, leading to higher mortgage rates and other borrowing costs.
Financial markets could also react negatively if Trump is seen to nominate a loyalist as Fed chair to replace Powell in 2026.
Haven't previous presidents criticized the Fed?
Yes, and in the most egregious cases it has led to stubbornly high inflation. In particular, the president
Since the mid-1980s, with the exception of Trump in his first term, presidents have scrupulously refrained from publicly criticizing the Fed.
It is surprising how little we have seen in terms of partisan manipulation of this political apparatus, said
Do other countries have independent central banks?
Yes, this is the case for most advanced economies. But in some recent cases, as in
Last year, Erdogan finally reversed course and allowed the central bank to raise rates.
