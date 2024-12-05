Why Trump and the Federal Reserve could clash in the years to come – Insurance News

WASHINGTON (AP) President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on the promise that his policies would reduce high borrowing costs and ease the financial burden on American households.

But what would happen if, as many economists predict, interest rates remained high, well above their pre-pandemic lows?

Trump could point the finger Federal Reserve and in particular to his chair, Jerome Powell whom Trump himself appointed to head the Fed. During his first term, Trump publicly and repeatedly ridiculed Powell's Fed, complaining about keeping interest rates too high. Trump's attacks on the Fed have sparked widespread concern about political interference in the Fed's policymaking.

Wednesday, Powell stressed the importance of the independence of the Fed: this gives us the ability to make decisions in the interest of all Americans at all times, and not for any particular political party or political outcome.

Political clashes may be inevitable over the next four years. Trump's proposals to cut and impose taxes high and widespread prices are a recipe for high inflation in an economy operating near capacity. And if inflation were to reaccelerate, the Fed would have to keep interest rates high.

Why is there so much fear that Trump will fight Powell?

Because Powell won't necessarily cut rates as much as Trump would like. And even if Powell cuts the Fed's benchmark rate, Trump's own policies could keep other borrowing costs, like mortgage rates, high.

The significantly higher tariffs that Trump has pledged to impose could worsen inflation. And if tax cuts on things like tipping and overtime fulfill another Trump promise and accelerate economic growth, it could also stoke inflationary pressures. The Fed The central bank would likely respond by slowing or stopping its rate cuts, thwarting Trump's promises to lower borrowing rates. The central bank could even raise rates if inflation worsens.

The risk of conflict between the Trump administration and the Fed is very high, Olivier Blanchard former great economist of International Monetary Fund said recently. If the Fed raises rates, “it will obstruct what the Trump administration wants.”

But isn't the Federal Reserve cutting rates?

Yes, but with the economy stronger than expected, Fed policymakers may cut rates only a few times less than expected just a month or two ago.

And these rate cuts may not significantly reduce borrowing costs for consumers and businesses. The Fed The short-term policy rate can influence rates for credit cards, small business, and some other loans. But it has no direct control over long-term interest rates. These include the yield of the 10-year Cash note, this affects mortgage rates. The 10 years Cash yield is determined by investors' expectations for future inflation, economic growth, and interest rates, as well as the supply and demand for Treasury bills.

An example occurred this year. The 10-year yield fell in late summer in anticipation of a Fed rate cut. However, once the first rate cut occurs September 18 long-term rates have not fallen. Instead, they began to rise again, partly in anticipation of faster economic growth.

Trump has also proposed various tax cuts that could balloon the deficit. Prices on Cash securities may then have to rise to attract enough investors to buy the new debt.

Honestly, I don't think the Fed has much control over the 10-year rate, which is probably the most important for mortgages, said Kent Smetters economist and faculty director at the Penn Wharton Budget Model. Deficits are going to play a much bigger role in this.

OK, so Trump is fighting with Powell, so what?

Occasional or rare criticism of the Fed chairman is not necessarily a problem for the economy, as long as the central bank continues to set policy as it sees fit.

But persistent attacks would tend to undermine the Fed's policy independence, which is critically important to containing inflation. To combat inflation, a central bank must often take actions that can prove highly unpopular, including raising interest rates to slow borrowing and spending.

Political leaders generally want central banks to do the opposite: keep rates low to support the economy and job market, especially before elections. Research found that countries with independent central banks generally experience lower inflation.

Even though Trump isn't technically forcing the Fed to do anything, his persistent criticism could still cause problems. If markets, economists and business leaders no longer believe that the Fed acts independently and instead allow itself to be pushed around by the president, they will lose confidence in the Fed's ability to control inflation.

And when consumers and businesses anticipate higher inflation, they typically act in ways that fuel higher prices, by accelerating their purchases, for example before prices rise further, or by raising their own prices if they expect an increase in their spending.

Markets need to be confident that the Fed is reacting to data and not political pressure,” said Scott Alvarez former general counsel of the Fed.

Could Trump just fire Powell?

He can try, but it would likely result in a protracted legal battle that could even end up in the Supreme Court. At a press conference in November, Powell made clear that he believes the president does not have the legal authority to do so.

Most experts believe Powell would prevail in court. And from the Trump administration's perspective, such a fight may not be worth it. Powell's term ends with May 2026 when the White House could appoint a new president.

It's also likely that the stock market would collapse if Trump attempted such a brazen move. Bond yields would also likely rise, leading to higher mortgage rates and other borrowing costs.

Financial markets could also react negatively if Trump is seen to nominate a loyalist as Fed chair to replace Powell in 2026.

Haven't previous presidents criticized the Fed?

Yes, and in the most egregious cases it has led to stubbornly high inflation. In particular, the president Richard Nixon Fed Chairman under pressure Arthur Brule to cut interest rates in 1971, as Nixon sought re-election the following year, which the Fed did. Economists blame Burns' failure to keep rates high enough for contributing to the stubborn inflation of the 1970s and early 1980s.

Thomas Drechsel economist at University of Maryland said that when presidents interfere in the Fed's interest rate decisions, it raises prices pretty consistently and it raises expectations, and… that worries me because it means that inflation could become quite entrenched.

Since the mid-1980s, with the exception of Trump in his first term, presidents have scrupulously refrained from publicly criticizing the Fed.

It is surprising how little we have seen in terms of partisan manipulation of this political apparatus, said Peter Conti-Brown professor of financial regulation at University of Pennsylvania Wharton School . “This is truly a triumph of American governance.

Do other countries have independent central banks?

Yes, this is the case for most advanced economies. But in some recent cases, as in Türkiye And South Africa governments have sought to dictate their interest rate policy to the central bank. And runaway inflation usually followed.

Turkey president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has for years pressured the country's central bank to lower interest rates even as prices soared. He even fired three central bankers who refused to comply. In response, inflation has skyrocketed to 72% in 2022, according to official measurements.

Last year, Erdogan finally reversed course and allowed the central bank to raise rates.