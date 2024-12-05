Bitcoin hits record high as Trump picks SEC chairman seen as pro-crypto





CNN New York —

Bitcoin hit $100,000 for the first time on Wednesday, hitting a new record high after President-elect Donald Trump unveiled administration picks seen as holding the keys to introducing crypto-friendly policies during his took office in January.

The leading choice is Paul Atkins, whom Trump intends to appoint to head the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which regulates cryptocurrencies.

Atkins, a crypto advocate and former SEC commissioner, is expected to regulate cryptocurrency with a lighter touch than Gary Gensler, who leads the commission under the Biden administration. Gensler, who has aggressively fought the industry's expansion in the United States, is expected to resign on Inauguration Day.

Bitcoin touched $100,000 just hours after Atkins was announced as Trump's pick for SEC chairman.

This new milestone builds on the stunning rally sparked since Trump was expected to win the presidency on November 6, which fueled a $6,000 one-day rise in bitcoin that took it to a new record above of $74,000. A week later, it reached $90,000.

Bitcoin is up 130% for the year so far, with the post-election rally accounting for a significant portion of its gains. Its performance far exceeds that of the S&P 500, up 28% over the same period.

Trump, once a crypto-skeptic, had called it non-money, calling it highly volatile and vacuum-based. But he took a 180-degree turn in the months leading up to his re-election, seeking to attract younger male voters, who tend to own more crypto than other demographic groups.

In July, Trump headlined the largest crypto convention in Nashville, where he pledged to create a strategic national bitcoin stockpile and keep the bitcoins the government seizes from criminals rather than sell them at auction, which is the current practice.

If crypto is going to define the future, I want it mined, minted and manufactured in the United States, Trump said.

Then, in September, Trump launched his own cryptocurrency business called World Liberty Financial.

That month, he also bought burgers at a Manhattan bar frequented by crypto enthusiasts using Bitcoin. History is being made, he said.

Additionally, Trumps media company, which owns Truth Social, is reportedly in talks to buy crypto trading forum Bakkt, according to the Financial Times.

If you love bitcoin at $100,000, you'll love it at $1 million, Anthony Pompliano, a well-known crypto proponent and founder and CEO of Professional Capital Management, an investment firm, said in an article on X Wednesday evening.

The cryptocurrency industry has supported Trump and the Republican Party this election cycle, with major super PACs donating approximately $131 million to elect pro-crypto candidates in congressional races.

The Trump campaign, which began accepting cryptocurrency donations in May, has raised millions of dollars.

Now, the community that helped cement its victory is banking on a wave of pro-crypto policies, a reversal from the past four years under the Biden administration.

Trump seems ready to oblige. In addition to Atkins, he named Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, a prominent cheerleader for Tether, the company behind one of the world's largest crypto assets.

Additionally, he plans to create the first-ever role in the White House solely dedicated to crypto policy, Bloomberg reported.

But crypto has not found fans among today's many financial regulators. For example, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has called bitcoin a speculative asset.

He said bitcoin has many of the same qualities as gold, which U.S. consumers don't typically use as their primary payment method. It's not a competitor for the dollar. It's definitely a contender for gold, he said at a conference Wednesday.

Powell himself, he said, is not allowed to own any cryptocurrencies.

This story has been updated with additional information and context.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/12/04/tech/bitcoin-100k-trump-hnk-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos