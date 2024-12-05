House prices are expected to increase by 6 percent; Jim Chalmers downplays PM's suggestions; UnitedHealth's Brian Thompson shot dead in New York





Former NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham is resisting moves to force him to pay legal costs incurred by Sydney MP Alex Greenwich in suing him for defamation over an offensive tweet. In a September ruling, Federal Court Justice David O'Callaghan ruled that Latham, now an independent MP in the NSW Upper House, had defamed Greenwich in a post on Twitter, now X, on March 30 last year. He awarded Greenwich $140,000 in damages. Generally, the unsuccessful party in a dispute will be ordered to pay the winning party's legal costs. Sydney MP Alex Greenwich has been sued for defamation following a tweet from independent MP Mark Latham. Credit: SMH Greenwich is seeking an order requiring Latham to pay his costs on a higher than usual compensation basis, which would cover around 90 per cent of his legal fees. The Federal Court in Sydney heard on Thursday that Latham was now seeking a series of documents from Greenwich shedding light on any funding arrangements the independent MP may have put in place to cover his legal costs. Solicitor Gabriella Rubagotti, acting for Latham, said we want to know what donations were made and the source of the money, and whether the money went to Greenwich lawyers directly or indirectly through Greenwich. Loading Who made the donation, how much was received, what were the legal costs, were they fully covered or not and is there a surplus, Rubagotti said. She said if Greenwich had received donations to cover its legal costs and the court had made a costs order against Latham, then Greenwich would actually have gotten a bonus from Latham. In the parliamentary record of disclosures as of June 30 last year, Greenwich said it had received $85,000 in legal action support from Climate 200. The funds must be returned to them and LGBTIQA+ organizations should be rewarded . The parties disagreed Thursday over the scope of the categories of documents sought by Latham. Senior National Judicial Registrar Paul Farrell said his preliminary view was that most of the categories really needed to be somewhat restricted and urged them to come to an agreement. The hearing was adjourned as the parties decided to reach an agreement reducing the range of documents requested. A costs hearing is scheduled for December 18.

