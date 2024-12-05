Hegseth adopts defiant tone as Trump mulls multiple options to replace him





Washington — President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Pentagon, Pete Hegseth, is showing defiance amid allegations of misconduct, while support for his confirmation appears to be in doubt. Several candidates are now being considered to replace him as Trump's intended nominee, sources familiar with the matter told CBS News, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst.

But the embattled former Fox News host pushed back Wednesday on reports that Trump was considering other candidates for defense secretary. On Capitol Hill Wednesday morning, as he continued to visit Republican members of Congress, Hegseth told CBS News he had no plans to withdraw his name from consideration. He also said he spoke with Trump Wednesday morning and that the president-elect encouraged him to keep fighting.

“I spoke to the president-elect this morning. He said, 'Keep going, keep fighting. I'm behind you all the way,'” Hegseth said. “Why should I back down? I've always been a fighter. I'm here for the fighters. This is personal and passionate for me.”

In an interview with SiriusXM's “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Wednesday, Hegseth said he spoke with Trump earlier in the day and the new president told him, “I support you.” Regarding reports that DeSantis might replace him as nominee for defense chief, he told Kelly: “It's the president's choice. I spoke to the president this morning. He said, I'm her man.”

Despite the acrimony between DeSantis and Trump during the primary campaign, the Florida governor is interested in the job, according to two sources familiar with DeSantis' thinking. His second and final term as governor ends in January 2027. Trump has already announced a series of Cabinet nominees from Florida, including Sen. Marco Rubio, for secretary of state. Although becoming defense secretary would present some political risk, DeSantis believes it would position him well for a presidential run in 2028, the source said.

Hegseth, a former “Fox & Friends” weekend co-host and Army veteran, has met with Senate Republicans in recent weeks to build support for his confirmation. But reports in recent days detailing detailed allegations of sexual misconduct, financial mismanagement at veterans' charities, repeated drunkenness and infidelity appear to weaken his support. Some Senate Republicans called the allegations “troubling” and said they came as a surprise.

Still, Hegseth told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday that his meetings with Senate Republicans had been “a wonderful process.” In his interview with Kelly, Hegseth said, “No one looked me in the eye and said, 'I have concerns and I can't vote for you.' In fact, most said, “Let's take a photo, and I'll be behind you all the way.” »

Hegseth also defended himself in an opinion piece published Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal. Amid reports of his removal as head of a veterans' charity over allegations of financial mismanagement, intoxication, sexual misconduct and fostering a toxic work climate, Hegseth has written about his work for this organization, Concerned Veterans for America.

“We fought entrenched interests and mobilized American veterans and patriots across the country,” he said, denying reports of any misconduct and accusing the media of publishing lies.

“We had hundreds of employees and thousands of volunteers. Yet, based on the anonymous accusations of a few disgruntled employees, the mainstream media made it look like we were running a college fraternity,” he wrote. “That’s simply wrong.”

Hegseth also said he left CVA due to “an internal difference of opinion over its future.” I wanted to get involved in foreign policy; our donors did not. » And he added that the group's leaders “wrote me a complimentary letter when I left.”

In her interview with Kelly, Hegseth addressed the sexual assault allegations that surfaced in late November. He responded “absolutely not” when asked if he raped a woman in a Monterey, Calif., hotel in 2017. He admitted that it would once have been a fair characterization to call him a “cheater serial”, but says he has changed. “I may have been drinking, but I was conscious enough to remember every detail. And I'm not here to say my driving was good,” he said. “Being in a hotel room with someone who is not the person you are with is not acceptable. I admit that, and I have had to admit it, and it has been difficult.”

He said he paid off his accuser “because I had to – or at least I thought I did at the time”. He explained that he had just gotten married, was under consideration for a role in the first Trump administration and wanted to protect his family and his job at Fox News.

He also responded to NBC News reports quoting current and former Fox News employees who said that “on more than a dozen occasions” while Hegseth was co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” They smelled alcohol on him before he left.” on air”, and appeared on television “after hearing him talk about the hangover while preparing or on set”. The report said “[t]Three current employees said his drinking remained a problem until Trump announced him as his choice to lead the Pentagon, at which point Hegseth left Fox.

But in the op-ed, Hegseth did not directly address the allegations about his drinking. “I worked for Fox News, where I viewed my work as a continuation of my mission to fight for America. Again, the mainstream press used anonymous sources to try to discredit even that,” and he referred readers to his X. thread for statements of support from fellow professionals. He told Kelly: “I never had a drinking problem.”

North Dakota Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer is scheduled to meet with Hegseth Wednesday afternoon and told reporters earlier in the day: “The allegations are very, very serious. , and in the future it will be better.”

Cramer also added, “I think the mood of the conference is pretty serious, really, really serious, and serious about how these things affect his ability to do his job, the troops' ability to look up to him.” “.

He suggested the Republican conference was monitoring signals from the Trump transition team regarding Hegseth.

“There's the vibe of the conference, and then there's the vibe of the Trump transition team itself,” he said. “So we'll see what kinds of messages and signals we hear throughout the day. As you can see, those things broke down pretty fast and furious.”

Cramer said of Ernst that she would be “easy to confirm, and I think she would be great,” and in fact, “if she wanted to, she would be my first choice.”

“I have never backed down from a fight and will not back down from this one,” Hegseth wrote, adding, “I look forward to an honest confirmation hearing with our distinguished senators, not a show trial in the press.”

Hegseth continued to meet with Republican senators who will vote on his nomination. But a prominent Republican, Sen. Josh Hawley, told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Hegseth had canceled their upcoming meeting.

“I was supposed to sit down with him tomorrow, but they canceled that meeting,” Hawley said.

“I don’t know where things stand at the moment,” he said of Hegseth’s expected nomination, adding: “I don’t know 100% who is [Trump] currently wants to be Secretary of Defense. »

Hegseth told Kelly he plans to continue meeting with senators to gain their support, but he acknowledged it's possible he won't be confirmed. “It’s the president’s decision,” he said when asked if he would withdraw from the process.

Jim Defede and Cristina Corujo contributed to this report.

