Leaders prepare for Ankara summit







Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (left) speaks with Greece's George Gerapetritis during a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. [AP]

Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Brussels on Wednesday, laying the groundwork for a crucial summit between Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The leaders are expected to meet in Ankara in late January or early February under the High-Level Cooperation Council (HLCC), a key mechanism for advancing bilateral dialogue and cooperation. At the Brussels meeting, held on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Gerapetritis and Fidan discussed the preparation of the HLCC, emphasizing the need to maintain the recent dynamics of political dialogue and a positive agenda. Both ministers stressed the importance of restraint and de-escalation in bilateral relations, echoing ongoing diplomatic efforts to restore ties between the neighboring countries. The two officials are also at the head of a joint Greek-Turkish initiative within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). This collaboration will formalize the appointment of the Turk Feridun Sinirlioglu and the Greek Mania Telalian to high-level positions at the OSCE. The OSCE's efforts required months of diplomacy, with Athens and Nicosia aligning their positions to overcome potential obstacles. Greece also reaffirmed its support for the candidacy of Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos for the presidency of the OSCE in 2027. Energy cooperation remains another focal point, with Greece emphasizing its commitment to the GSI electricity interconnection project linking Greece and Cyprus. While tensions persist over territorial waters, recent surveys of the seabed south of Kasos and Karpathos, carried out by the Italian vessel Ievoli Relume, signal continued progress. The Brussels meeting also addressed broader regional crises. Gerapetritis called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages and progress toward a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. Regarding Ukraine, he called for a resolution respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, in accordance with international law. As preparations continue for the HLCC summit in Ankara, the series of high-level meetings suggests a cautious but deliberate effort by both countries to recalibrate their relations. The coming months will test whether this rapprochement can produce lasting results amid persistent conflicts.

