Investing in India is profitable: Putin is full of praise for Prime Minister Modi; says Russia ready to establish manufacturing operations in India





Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's country-centric approach and the 'Make in India' agenda. Is Russia ready to set up manufacturing operations in India? During the VTB Investment Forum in Moscow, the Russian president Vladimir Putin has drawn parallels between Russia's import substitution program and India's Make in India initiative. He said Russia was ready to establish production units in India, recognizing the Indian government's emphasis on national priorities.

“Prime Minister Modi has a similar program called Make in India. We are also ready to set up our manufacturing facility in India. The Prime Minister of India and the Government of India have created stable conditions and this is because the Indian leadership continued their efforts India is the political priority and we believe that investments in India are profitable,” the Russian president said according to a statement from the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

At the 15th VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum, Putin praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's country-centric approach and the 'Make in India' agenda. He recognized India's successful creation of a stable environment conducive to growth, noting how these policies have supported India's progress.

Putin highlighted how the Make in India initiative has strengthened India's global economic position by improving manufacturing and attracting foreign investment. His observations highlighted India's economic achievements under Prime Minister Modi's administration. He particularly highlighted the government's success in creating favorable conditions for small and medium-sized businesses.

According to a Reuters report, Russian oil producer Rosneft recently invested $20 billion in India, the Indian government cited Putin as saying.

The Russian president called for enhanced collaboration between BRICS countries to support the development of SMEs and suggested member states to identify key areas of partnership at the next Brazilian summit. He discussed the development of Russia's investment platform with BRICS, suggesting its potential benefits for partner countries and its role in supporting economies and providing financial resources to countries in the South and East.

“I urge my BRICS colleagues to assess the current situation in key areas of cooperation, and we will certainly bring this to the attention of our Brazilian counterparts, who will lead BRICS next year,” he added .

