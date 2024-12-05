<br />

Mr.Most accounts of the final phase of negotiations between Britain and the EU, the phase which effectively resulted in Brexit and the trade deal, to have come so far from the EU side. For those who have patience, My secret Brexit diary by Michel Barnier gives a detailed account of the negotiations, although the details fade as Barnier himself is gradually removed from the process.

There to have There were more technical debriefs from the EU negotiating team. But on our side, nothing, until Boris Johnson's own memoirs this fall And now, the final volume of Tim Shipman's tetralogy of the Brexit years, Out.

For now – at least until my own book is written – Shipman's account of the Brexit years seems likely to be the definitive story. This latter volume, covering the Johnson, Truss And The Sunak governments provide many previously unpublished details. It's valuable even for people like me who were closely involved, because there are many things that we necessarily do not know, for example about the self-destructive campaign of the second referendum, the tactics of the parliamentary opposition to Boris And negotiations on the Windsor framework.

The strength of Shipman's work is twofold. Firstly, it is rather objective and fair. He does not set out on this task with the obvious agenda of so many writers. The protagonists generally speak for themselvesves, sometimes of considerable length and with many colors. Second, he really understands Brexit: what were the issues, what were the discussions were about And why so many people cared so much. In this, his book stands out from other British accounts of politics from this era, in which Brexit is either a blatantly crazy idea or an incomprehensible backdrop to a story that essentially revolves around the crazy, mad world of Boris Johnson .

The weakness of the book is in reality the consequence of these strengths. Letting people talk and giving so many details makes it quite long, almost a thousand pages. We are only a quarter of the way out of the EU. Perhaps more importantly (since the book is after all aimed at political nerds and historians) the color sometimes hides the story. At least during the period I was involved, the key moments are it's all there, but it's often difficult to discern them amid the “he said she said” accounts of critical moments.

Nevertheless, Shipman captures the mood at the heart of the story, the actual exit from the EU and its aftermath: the fascinating drama of the greatest peacetime political crisis Britain has seen since the People's Budget – worse than the Suez of Eden, worse also than Callaghan and the IMF, because the rules of the game themselves were decomposition.

And it was the Remainers who sought to overturn the referendum result that were ready to break up them — Grievance, Burt, BennAnd of course Bercow, the culprits who tried to destroy the constitution and allow an irresponsible Parliament to take over the Brexit process.

And there was also Lady Hale, rising from the depths of the Deep State to kill Bori.if prorogation plans with his deadly Kiss of the Spider-Woman: Shipman largely alludes to the behind-the-scenes arm-twisting that ensured the implausible unanimity of eleven judges for proposals that the courts could overrule Parliament and that the Lord Chief Justice had obtained cthey areConstitutional practices are wrong.

Shipman clearly shows how all these people have misinterpreted the situation and misjudged Boris. They never understoodOr We even believed we had a deliberate strategy to reach a deal by cutting time and leaving crucial discussions until the final weeks before Brexit was due to take place. 31 OctoberOctober – the time when we felt the EU would actually be ready to talk. We were that's true about it.

But Benn, Burt And co. obsessed with the question of whether we were writing political documents and how often I visited BrusselsAnd, by putting in place the law on surrender, they this has significantly damaged our negotiating prospects and has objectively damaged Britain's national interests. Shipman sums up the situation: “the Benn Act probably ensured that there was an agreement” – there would be to have been anyway – “but also that it would be less favorable to the United Kingdom“.

Borisif government was never quite the same after Cummingif departure

Shipman also gives a good idea of ​​what it was like working in Boriif government. The chaotic initial assembly of what would become the 2019's advisory team tells you a lot about what was to come. Boris himself never asked me to come back; it was just assumed. I certainly had doubtsAnd for me the decisive conversation took place with Simon Fraser, former head of the Foreign Office and now a prominent Brexit critic. “Do it, David: you will always regret it if you don't do it.”

Like many, I was reassured by the fact that Boris used Dominic Cummings, apart from Boris himself, the most compelling character in the book. Dom and I can to have I don't agree with the lockdowns, but I remain an admirerAnd Shipman's book shows why. Dom's strategic direction, his determination to stick to his positions and see the logic of strategy through And the loyalty he could engender among those who worked most closely with him were crucial in autumn 2019.

His rising stakes on 8 Octoberober in his briefing to the Spectator — “we will focus on winning the elections on a manifesto of immediate revocation of the entire EU legal order, without further negotiations”.And then we will leave” – the focused minds of the EU made Varadkar relent at the Wirral summit. And paved the way for an agreement.

A few weeks later, Parliament decided once again to block the deal and Boris decided to put pressure on Labor and the Liberal Democrats every day to vote for an election. Some doubted this project. I remember very well that Dom said to one of the themin words reminiscent of Wellington to Sir John Colborne at Waterloo: “They will not hold. TheyI will crack and we will win.” He was right.

Borisif government was never quite the same after Cummingif departure. Shipman's account of the comedy of errors of judgment that brought about his and Lee Cain's eventual exit captures Bori's utter dysfunctionality.if No. 10 at critical moments And accurately shows the underlying cause: Boriif own inability to make a decision and stick to it. The government will subsequently be able to to have It was more pleasant to work on, at least until the final crash and fire, but he had lost his sense of direction.

Brexit will of course be Boriif greatest achievement

How much stronger would the Tories be?if position to have been in 2024 if Boris had remained faithful to his positions 2021 on planning reform? Or imagine that the Party had not broken its manifesto pledge and imposed tax increases that, apparently, according to Shipman, no one really wanted, but only three people – Liz Truss, Jacob Rees-Mogg. And myself – I had the courage to oppose the Cabinet. It is hard to believe that such errors to have would have been achieved if Cummings had been there and as influential as before. 2019.

In retrospect, the Cabinet discussions marked a watershed moment in the cooling of my own relationship with Boris, a process that saw me leave the government three months later. It was all the more traumatic because we had worked closely together until then. We had essentially identical views on Brexit – in fact Boris was tougher than me.

EU negotiators believed almost to the end that if they I could just bypass “Frosty the no man” they would be able to work with Boris. Only when Barnier was sidelined, sometimes humiliated And effectively replaced by Von der Leyen sidekick Stephanie Riso did it they realizing that there was no alternative but to work on the difficult things with me and my team so they wanted a trade deal 2020. And so they did.

Brexit will of course be Boriif greatest success. I agree with Shipman that much of the post-referendum disorder could to have would have been avoided if Boris had become Prime Minister, as everyone hoped. The long agony of Can the government could to have been avoided. A Boris government, with its 2019 advisors around him, would never do it to have we found ourselves in the terrible mess of Northern Ireland that still haunts us years later.

Ultimately, Shipman reinforces my own view, which is, to quote Wellington again, that Brexit was “the closest thing you've ever seen.”“. Without this mixture of personalities from No. 10 in 2019, without me, Cummings, Oliver Lewis, Danny Kruger but especially Boris himself — the “chaoticly effective crisis manager”“, as Shipman says, I believe we would still be in the EU today. He succeeded in Brexit. This is why Boris to have its place in history when its more conventional, less anarchic, less colorful contemporaries are long forgotten.