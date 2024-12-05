Billionaire who flew first private spacewalk is Trump's pick to lead NASA





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) A tech billionaire who bought a series of spaceflights from Elon Musk's SpaceX and flew the first private spacewalk was nominated Wednesday by President-elect Donald Trump to lead NASA .

Jared Isaacman, 41, CEO and founder of a credit card processing company, has been a close associate of Musk since purchasing his first chartered flight with SpaceX. He took the competition winners on this 2021 trip and followed it in September with a flight where he briefly popped out the hatch to test SpaceX's new spacewalk suits.

If confirmed, Isaacman will replace Bill Nelson, 82, a former Democratic senator from Florida appointed by President Joe Biden. Nelson flew aboard the space shuttle Columbia in 1986, just before the Challenger disaster, while he was a member of Congress.

Isaacman said he was honored to be nominated and would be grateful to serve. Having had the chance to see our incredible planet from space, I am passionate about America leading the most incredible adventure in human history, he said via X.

During Nelson's tenure, NASA gained momentum in its efforts to return astronauts to the Moon. This next-generation Apollo program, named after Apollo's mythological twin sister Artemis, plans to send four astronauts around the Moon as early as next year. The first moon landing in more than half a century would follow.

NASA is counting on SpaceX to bring its astronauts to the lunar surface via Starship, the mega-rocket launched from Texas during test flights.

The space agency already relies on SpaceX to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station as well as for supplies. Boeing launched its first crew for NASA in June, but the Starliner capsule encountered so many problems that the two test pilots were stranded at the space station. They will return home with SpaceX in February, after more than eight months in orbit. Their mission should have lasted eight days.

Also on NASA's plate at the moment: exploration of the solar system. Robotic missions to the Moon and beyond continue with a NASA spacecraft en route to Jupiter's watery moon Europa and the Mars rover Perseverance collecting more rock and soil samples.

Faced with tight budgets, NASA is looking for a faster and cheaper way to get these Martian samples to Earth than the original plan, which had reached $11 billion and nothing would happen until 2040. As with human spaceflight , NASA turned to industry and others for ideas. and help.

Musk praised Isaacman via X, describing him as a man of great ability and integrity.

Fighter pilot Isaacman, whose nickname is Rook, short for rookie, describes himself as a space geek since kindergarten. He dropped out of high school at age 16, earned a GED certificate, and started a business in his parents' basement, which became the genesis of Shift4. His business is based in eastern Pennsylvania, where he lives with his wife and two young daughters.

He set a world speed record in 2009 while raising money for the Make-A-Wish program, then created Draken International, the world's largest private fleet of fighter jets.

Isaacman has booked two additional flights with SpaceX, including a trip taking the first Starship crew into orbit around Earth.

