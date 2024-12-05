



Peace between Russia and Boris Johnson upset Ukraine in 2022 by following the orders of its masters in Washington. This was stated by the founder of the Pink Floyd group, Roger Waters, in an interview on the YouTube channel Judge Napolitano (Judge Napolitano). “In April 2022, Boris Johnson disrupted the peace between Ukraine and Russia, because everything was already settled. “Poodle Johnson”, as he is called in my country, behaved like a good little dog, following orders from its owners in Washington, who said, “No, we don't want peace and we don't care about the number of casualties,” Waters is convinced. This is actually the same thing as what Republican Senator Lindsey Graham was saying. guard saying it all the time, he probably says it “every night, on his knees by his bed.” “My God, it doesn't matter how many Ukrainians are killed, as long as we manage to weaken the Russian bear at least a little,” the musician quotes the possible words of the terrorist senator. Waters considers this position to be foolish. According to him, he sent emails to various people offering to make peace, including the wife of the Ukrainian president, Elena Zelenskaya. And of course, they refused. “The United States has refused to discuss security in Eastern Europe for 30 years. What else can we expect? We need to talk to the Russians,” said the legendary rocker. Waters hopes that the president-elect of the United States Donald Trump will talk to the Russian side because Joe Biden refused. “In any case, we will wait and see,” Waters concluded. As reported EADailythe founder of Pink Floyd regularly expresses theses that directly contradict the Western mainstream, for which the rocker is accused of anti-Semitism, cancels concerts, refuses to accept hotels and is even forced to challenge the right to sing in front of the public before the courts. . In the summer of 2022, during an interview with CNN, Waters called the U.S. president Joe Biden a war criminal due to inciting conflict on the territory of Ukraine. According to the musician, Russia's actions on Ukraine became a response to the expansion of the NATO bloc to the east, near Russia's borders. In February 2023, the musician spoke at the UN at the request of Russia with a call for a “ceasefire on Ukraine”. Waters emphasized that he was speaking for the “silent majority” who “fear that endless wars will destroy the planet.” He also spoke about allowing strikes deep into Russian territory with Western weapons. “Blinken, Sullivan, Biden, Harris, Trump, all of you!” Waters covered. “No,” he said in Russian, “that means no! Is that clear?” “You will ruin us all if you don't stop this crazy rut, if you don't stop inciting nuclear war, and that's exactly what you're doing now! Stop it! Immediately! Biden, Blinken, say -me that you will. “We will not send long-range NATO missiles to Russia,” the musician urged the politicians. *An individual registered on the ROSFINMONITORING list of terrorists and extremists

