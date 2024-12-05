No longer considered part of PDIP, Jokowi: his party is an individual





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo in Solo. Metrotvnews.com/Triawati Prihatsari

Solo: The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, responded to PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristanto's statement that he was no longer a PDIP cadre. Jokowi responded casually to Hasto's statement. “Yes, that means the party is an individual,” said Jokowi, in Solo, Thursday, December 5, 2024. When asked what the different parties meant, Jokowi did not respond further. Jokowi responded the same when asked whether he plans to join a political party or not in the future. “Yes, the party will become an individual party. That's it. (Are there any plans to join the party?) an individual party,” he stressed. Previously, the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) emphasized that the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his family were no longer bull party cadres. Jokowi would no longer conform to the ideals of the party defended by Ir. Soukarno. “I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” said PDIP Secretary General Hasto at the PDIP Office, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday, December 4, 2024. For the PDIP, Hasto said, Jokowi has carried out practices that castrate the constitution. This attitude automatically caused Jokowi's status and all conditions for PDIP membership to disappear. Hasto said his party would not sacrifice the values ​​maintained so far. Hasto said the political practices carried out by Jokowi and his family could be very valuable lessons for all parties, especially on how to enforce party discipline. “And then at the V National Working Meeting, we also apologized to the Indonesian people for a leader who, through his power, was able to change and change the ideals that formed him,” Hasto said.

