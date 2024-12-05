Imran Khan charged in GHQ attack case





PTI founder Imran Khan is brought to court under heavy security in this undated photo. AFP/File

Jailed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was charged on Thursday in a General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case linked to the violent May 9 protests that erupted in the country. last year.

The development came during a hearing of the case before the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC). ATC judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing in a makeshift court set up in Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

A legal team representing the former ruling party was also present during the hearing.

A total of 100 people, including former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, have been charged in the GHQ attack case which was registered at RA Bazar police station. However, Imran, among other indicted leaders, denied the charges against them.

Over 143 people, including Khan, have been named as accused in the case, while 23, including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Murad Saeed, have been listed as fugitives. Additionally, all defendants are prohibited from traveling abroad.

Following the indictment, the court set December 10 as the date for recording the evidence against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the indictment in this case was postponed four times for several reasons.

At least 70 PTI leaders have been accused of planning the May 9 events and instigating workers and their supporters to attack military and government installations after the ousted prime minister was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). ).

During the protests, the miscreants targeted civilian and military installations, including Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The army declared May 9 a “Black Day” and decided to try the protesters under the Army Law.

The PTI founder, however, accuses the agency's men of arson and shooting in certain areas during the violent protests of May 9.

The government of the day as well as the one currently in power have repeatedly accused the PTI founder and senior party leaders of carrying out allegedly “organized” attacks on military installations.

Despite having won relief in major cases, the former prime minister still faces a number of cases related to the May 9 incidents which are being heard by an anti-terrorism court.

Last month, Imran's bail pleas in eight cases related to the May 9 violence, including the Jinnah House attack, were rejected by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore.

The cases included charges related to attacks on Jinnah House and Askari Tower, arson and vandalism at Shadman police station, and burning of police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk and Zaman Park.

