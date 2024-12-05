



Intelbrief / Pakistan faces a surge in militant activity, sectarian clashes and a lingering political crisis

Pakistan is increasingly grappling with a volatile and multifaceted security crisis. The country is facing a sharp increase in terrorist attacks, fueled by both domestic insurgencies and transnational extremist elements, posing a significant challenge to its national security. The northwest region, historically a hotbed of sectarian tensions, has also seen a dramatic escalation in extreme violence in recent weeks, with clashes between various ethnic and religious factions intensifying. At the same time, Pakistan's political landscape remains deeply fractured, marked by widespread unrest and mass protests by supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from office in 2022 in a vote of no confidence . The protests, driven by discontent over the perceived political persecution of Khan by the government and military establishment, have further destabilized an already fragile system of governance. The current convergence of militant violence, sectarian conflict, and political instability further complicates Pakistan's efforts to achieve long-term stability and peace.

In 2024, Pakistan saw a sharp increase in violent attacks, with the total number of incidents reaching 856, a notable increase from the 645 attacks recorded in 2023. This alarming surge highlights the growing security challenges facing the country, especially in regions already in difficulty. with long-standing instability. The majority of these violent incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which shares a porous border with Afghanistan, militant groups such as the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have exploited the region's weak governance and overwhelmed security forces to launch attacks. TTP operates from Afghanistan and, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, has increasingly been able to launch deadly cross-border attacks into Pakistan. In 2024, the TTP also received increasing support from the Afghan Taliban to strengthen its organizational and operational capabilities. According to a UN assessment, weapons left behind after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, such as weapons with night vision capability, were provided by the Afghan Taliban to the TTP, further enhancing its capabilities. Islamabad and the TTP have negotiated temporary ceasefires in recent years, including in November 2021, May 2022 and June 2024. The TTP's main demands include the expulsion of military forces from the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), a territory long considered ungoverned and which the Pakistani state has begun attempting closer integration in recent years.

Balochistan, home to a volatile mix of ethnic insurgent groups and separatist movements, is also a persistent hotbed of violent militarism. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group responsible for some of the most high-profile and deadliest attacks in recent years, is a particularly prominent player in the province. BLA attacks have intensified in recent months. In November, BLA carried out an attack at Quetta railway station, which claimed the lives of 26 people. In August, over a 24-hour period, 35 civilians and 14 members of the security forces were killed by the BLA in a series of six attacks. Lack of resources and political upheaval have further weakened the abilities of law enforcement and intelligence services to prevent and mitigate these attacks. The ethnonationalist group aspires to full independence for Balochistan and strongly opposes the substantial Chinese economic presence in the region in the form of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan is also gripped by sectarian violence, with a sharp increase in late November after gunmen opened fire on a convoy of around 200 Shiite passengers in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, killing 52 people. . Since then, around 130 people have been killed, with around 200 injured, both Shiites and Sunnis. Although Kurram district is predominantly Shia Muslim, the rest of Pakistan is Sunni Muslim. This has created a dynamic that contributes significantly to tensions in the region; land conflicts are also often a source of tension. A seven-day ceasefire was announced by the Pakistani government on November 24, but was not respected. A second ceasefire was, however, announced a few days later on November 27, with authorities stating that troops would be sent to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to enforce the ceasefire.

Political upheaval in Pakistan has further diverted resources needed to counter rising terrorist attacks and sectarian violence. On Monday, November 25, supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), demonstrated for the fifth time in recent months against the government and the military establishment and demanded that the former Prime Minister be released from prison. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power with the support of the military establishment, had a long and strained relationship with the military and intelligence services after coming to power. After Khan was ousted from office in April 2022, he was charged with corruption in May 2023, causing widespread outrage in Pakistan. The protests were marked by intense clashes between Khan's supporters and security forces. According to an Al Jazeera investigation, some PTI protesters were killed during clashes with security forces, something the government denies. The opposing narratives regarding the protests, Prime Minister Imran Khan's accusations and the government's response have further weakened a fragile and polarized society.

