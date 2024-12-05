Trump picks crypto backer Paul Atkins as new SEC chairmanExBulletin





Paul Atkins, left, speaks with then-SEC Chairman Christopher Cox during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, June 26, 2007. Atkins was then commissioner of the SEC and he has now been chosen by the president-elect. Trump as next head of agency. Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America .

President-elect Donald Trump said he has chosen former Securities and Exchange Commissioner Paul Atkins to lead the agency, according to an article he published Wednesday on Truth Social.

Atkins served as SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008 and is known for his pro-business stance. He is now CEO of consulting firm Patomak Global Partners, which has clients in the finance and cryptocurrency industries.

Atkins is also known as a strong supporter of cryptocurrencies and could help shape key regulations for an industry that Trump has avidly courted, if confirmed by the Senate.

“Paul is a proven leader in common-sense regulation,” Trump said in his Truth Social article. “He believes in the promise of robust, innovative capital markets that meet the needs of investors and provide capital to make our economy the best in the world. It also recognizes that digital assets and other innovations are crucial to making America great. than ever before.”

Current SEC Chairman Gary Gensler announced he would resign on January 20, when Trump is inaugurated. Gensler had irked many on Wall Street, as well as the crypto industry, due to the aggressive enforcement actions taken by the agency during his tenure.

Trump's choice of Atkins has raised concerns among some consumer groups who fear Atkins will take a much softer regulatory approach as Wall Street's new cop.

In a statement, Dennis Kelleher, president and CEO of Better Markets, called Atkins “intelligent, experienced and knowledgeable.”

But Kelleher also warned about Atkins' close ties to the business sector. “Unfortunately, he is also a deregulation fanatic and industry leader who, as SEC commissioner from 2002 to 2008, supported the deregulation that contributed to the devastating crash of 2008,” he said. he added, referring to the global financial crisis.

A new dawn for crypto?

Atkins was seen as a leading contender to replace Gensler, sparking excitement across the crypto industry.

Cryptocurrency prices have surged since Trump's election, with bitcoin nearly surpassing $100,000 for the first time in late November, before retreating.

Just a few years ago, Trump called cryptocurrencies a “scam” and told Fox Business that they were “potentially a disaster waiting to happen.”

But he changed his mind. During this year's election campaign, Trump promised to make the United States “the crypto capital of the planet” by bringing in friendly regulators and ending the kinds of harsh enforcement actions taken against the sector under the President Biden. His family also has financial interests in a crypto-related company called World Liberty Financial.

Gary Gensler, the current chairman of the SEC, speaks during a meeting of financial regulators at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC, May 10, 2024. Gensler, who announced he would resign on January 20, had upset the crypto industry with aggressive measures. coercive measures. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images/AFP .

His selection of Atkins, a well-known crypto backer, could now help propel the industry further.

Atkins expressed reservations about the SEC's enforcement actions against the domestic crypto industry, saying it could drive the industry overseas instead of growing it in the United States.

Crypto Critics Are Alarmed

Trump's support for the crypto industry has alarmed industry critics.

Cryptocurrencies have a history of intense volatility and the sector has been rocked by fraud and scams. These currencies are also believed to be widely used for illegal activities, such as supporting drug trafficking and terrorism.

The industry has also seen spectacular implosions. FTX, once the world's largest crypto exchange, collapsed in 2022. Its founder and CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, was convicted of fraud for stealing billions of customers' money. Bankman-Fried was later sentenced to 25 years in prison.

In addition to the appointment of a crypto-friendly SEC chief, the industry could also benefit from a Republican Congress. The GOP is expected to control both the House and Senate with narrow majorities. The makeup of the new Congress has been shaped in part by the millions of dollars the industry has spent to help defeat lawmakers seen as crypto skeptics, like Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, the current chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, which lost its re-election bid in November. .

