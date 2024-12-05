Former Jokowi aide's brother defeats PDIP champion in Boyolali regional election





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The General Election Commission of Boyolali Regency, Central Java, today completed the recapitulation of the district-level vote counting for the Boyolali regent election for the 2024 period -2029. In accordance with the results of the Boyolali KPU recapitulation, the regent candidate pair Agus Irawan-Dwi Fajar Nirwana defeated Marsono-Saifulhaq Mayyazi in the Boyolali regional elections. Agus Irawan is the younger brother of Devid Agus Yunanto, a former collaborator of Joko Widodo when he was mayor of Solo.

The Agus Irawan-Dwi Fajar couple won 427,350 votes, or 62 percent. Meanwhile, Marsono-Saifulhaq received only 261,920 votes, or 38 percent.

During the Boyolali regional elections, Agus Irawan-Dwi Fajar was supported by nine political parties. The nine parties are the Gerindra Party, the National Awakening Party, the Golkar Party, the NasDem Party, the National Mandate Party, the Democratic Party, the Indonesian Unity Party, the Labor Party and the Indonesian Party. Indonesian solidarity. Meanwhile, Marsono-Saifulhaq was supported by the PDI Perjuangan and the Prosperous Justice Party.

Chairman of the Boyolali KPU, Maya Yudayanti, said that the KPU had completed the recapitulation of the vote count for the Boyolali regional elections.

“To determine the elected regent and deputy regent, we are still waiting for a letter regarding the lack of trial on the results of the Boyolali regional elections from the Constitutional Court,” Maya told the media team of the Boyolali Regency, Central Java, Thursday December. 5 2024.

He said that if no pair of candidates files a regional election dispute complaint with the Constitutional Court, the KPU can determine the elected regents and deputy regents of Boyolali.

Member of the Boyolali KPU Voter Education, Socialization and Community Participation Division, Nyuwardi, said that the number of voters on the final voter list (DPT) in the 2024 Boyolali regional elections was of 706,486. Then, 1,418 voters registered on the supplementary electoral list (DPTb) and 1,831 on the special electoral list (DPK). Furthermore, the total number of voters who exercised their right to vote during this regional election was 709,735 people.

“The turnout rate for the 2024 regional elections was recorded at 85.2 percent. This figure is very high,” Nyuwardi said. Central Java regional election results in Boyolali The Boyolali KPU also completed the vote summing up for the Central Java regional elections at the Boyolali regency level. The recap results show that candidate pair number 2 Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen won more votes than Andika Perkara-Hendrar Prihadi. Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin received 399,825 votes and Andika-Hendi 273,208 votes.

