Trump asks Georgia court to dismiss election interference charge against him, saying a sitting president cannot be prosecuted

President-elect Donald Trump has asked a court to dismiss criminal charges against him for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

In a filing Wednesday, Trump and his lawyer argued that the Georgia State Court of Appeals lacks jurisdiction to bring criminal proceedings against him as the new president and that the act of accusation had to be dismissed.

A sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal proceedings, state or federal, Trump lawyer Steve Sadow wrote in the filing. President Trump respectfully submits that having made this decision, this Court should dismiss his appeal for lack of jurisdiction and instruct the trial court to immediately dismiss the indictment against President Trump.

Trump's criminal case is effectively on hold as the Georgia Court of Appeals prepares to hear arguments on whether Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis can stay on the case.

Any ongoing criminal proceedings against a sitting president must be dismissed under the U.S. Constitution, Sadow added in a statement. He noted that two federal criminal charges against Trump for interfering in the 2020 election and for his handling of classified information have already been dropped by the Justice Department.

The current fate of Willis' racketeering case against Trump in Georgia hinges on whether Willis, a Democrat, is disqualified from pursuing the case after details of his past romantic relationship with his former special prosecutor were revealed earlier this year.

The Georgia Court of Appeals is considering whether Willis should be allowed to remain on the case and is expected to issue a decision by spring.

Kenneth Chesebro, a lawyer who helped orchestrate the 2020 fake voter plot, is seeking to invalidate his guilty plea in the Georgia criminal case where he was accused of being part of a conspiracy alongside Trump and 'others.

Chesebro agreed to plead guilty in October 2023 to criminal conspiracy to file false documents. The right-wing lawyer helped engineer the Trump campaign's plot to submit unauthorized slates of Republican electors in Georgia and six other states in 2020. (In past filings, Chesebros' lawyers have denied designing the plan.)

But on Tuesday, Chesebros' attorney filed a post-conviction challenge to the validity of the indictment and asked that his guilty plea be thrown out. His attorney pointed to Judge Scott McAfees' decision in September dismissing some of the charges in the sprawling case, including the charge to which Chesebro pleaded guilty.

This Court has held that Count 15 is unconstitutional as applied to the facts alleged in the indictment. The reason is that federal law prevents the state from prosecuting perjury and false filings in federal district court, thus requiring Count 15 to be dismissed, the filing states.

Chesebro was initially charged with seven felonies, including a violation of Georgia's RICO statute, conspiracy to commit forgery, and conspiracy to impersonate a public official. Six of seven criminal charges were dropped as part of his plea deal.

McAfee sentenced Chesebro to five years of probation and ordered him to pay $5,000 in restitution, and Chesebro agreed to testify in future court proceedings.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

