Iran, Russia and China strengthen economic ties





Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted trade and economic ties with Iran at a recent event in Moscow. Iranian media took this lightly because Iran wants to establish closer ties with Moscow. Iran is already a member of BRICS and other economic groups that bring it closer to Russia. However, with the imminent arrival of a new Trump administration, Tehran is worried about US sanctions. Iranian media reported that Putin “made these remarks during a plenary session of the 15th VTB Russia Calling!” The Investment Forum is being held in Moscow with the main theme “The future of capital and the capital of the future,” IRNA reported in Tehran. “Currently, good projects are being implemented between the two countries in the areas of logistics, energy, industrial and security cooperation,” Putin said. Iran and Russia want to work on a North-South economic corridor, which will include rail links and other initiatives. Putin also “expressed hope that Russia and Iran will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's upcoming visit to Moscow,” IRNA reported. Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a press conference following the Astana Process summit in Tehran, Iran, July 19, 2022. (credit: Sputnik/Sergei Savostyanov /Pool via REUTERS) We are moving towards what is called the Tehran-Moscow comprehensive cooperation agreement. “The Kremlin spokesperson also said on Tuesday that preparations for Pezechkian's visit were underway, but the timetable had not yet been set.” Iran and China strengthen strategic relations Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing and discussed “the implementation of a comprehensive agreement with China”, Iranian state media reported. “During Wednesday's meeting with Guoqing in Tehran, Pezeshkian highlighted his constructive discussions with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.” Pezeshkian is focused on implementing a comprehensive deal with China. “During my recent meeting with Mr. Xi Jinping, we reached a good agreement. Your visit to Tehran to follow up on these discussions once again demonstrates the Chinese government's commitment to developing relations with Iran.” , declared the Iranian leader. Iran is a strategic and important partner for China, Iranian state media noted, echoing the Chinese official's remarks. “The Chinese vice premier noted that China has adjusted its policy towards Iran to focus on expanding and strengthening its long-term strategic relations,” IRNA added.

