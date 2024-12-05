Bill Maher threatens to quit HBO talk show over Donald Trump





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story develops. From investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC to producing our latest documentary, “The A Word,” which spotlights American women fighting for their reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts from messaging.

At such a critical moment in U.S. history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to speak on both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media outlets, we choose not to exclude Americans from our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be accessible to all, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseLearn more

Bill Maher suggested he might leave his HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher after Donald Trump's re-election.

The actor, 68, has hosted the political chat show since 2003.

Speaking to guest Jane Fonda on his Club Random podcast, Maher said he already felt exhausted by the prospect of having to cover the Trump administration for another four years.

I mean, I can stop, Maher said.

I don't want to do another one, I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anyone else. I called him a crook before anyone else. I did it, he's a mafia boss. I was the one who said he was not going to concede the election. I did it. I saw that, damn…

Fonda then jumped in to ask: Well, how come he's so hostile to Jimmy Kimmel and not you?

Bill Maher (left) has consistently voiced his criticism of President-elect Donald Trump (HBO/Getty)

Maher replied: He is very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week. Every week he accidentally watches my show and says: losing low ratings! It bores me.

The spectacle is politics. There is nothing else. And he's going to dominate the news like he always does.

In September, Trump attacked Maher in an article on Truth Social, writing: Audiences Contested Bill Maher, on his increasingly boring HBO show, is having a really hard time dealing with TRUMP DISRUPTION SYNDROME.

The president-elect went on to describe Maher as a confused, untidy, unkempt and tired man, and added: And every conversation, with the B and C list guests, seems to start or come back to ME!

After the November presidential election, Maher made harsh remarks toward Democrats shocked by Trump's loss to Vice President Kamala Harris.

My message to losers: Losers look in the mirror, Maher said.

For months, Democrats have been wondering: How is this so close? And they are right. This was not the case, he continued.

Mainstream media, political analysts and Democratic voters did not expect Harris to lose by such a margin. Pollsters predicted the election would be close, but predicted the vice president would narrowly win.

Maher suggested that if Democrats had noticed the warning signs, the party might have been able to change its messaging in time.

Losers look in the mirror, he repeated.

In March, HBO renewed Real Time with Bill Maher for two more seasons, through at least 2026. In a statement at the time, Maher said: Two more years in their life's dream job, on the line, so many people dream of being I think it's what we call a no-brainer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-independent.com/arts-entertainment/tv/news/bill-maher-real-time-hbo-trump-b2658899.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos