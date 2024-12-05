Propaganda warning from Kim and Xi amid South Korea unrest





President Yoon Suk Yeol fired his defense minister on Thursday as an expert warns that political unrest in South Korea could fuel propaganda from North Korea's Kim Jong Un and China's Xi Jinping. Opposition parties are pushing to impeach the president and minister following the shocking but short-lived imposition of martial law, which briefly saw armed troops deployed on the streets of Seoul. The Democratic Party, along with smaller opposition parties, filed a joint motion Wednesday to impeach Yoon following his declaration of martial law the previous night. Martial law, which lasted only about six hours, was quickly called off after the National Assembly voted to revoke the president's order, forcing the Cabinet to lift it before dawn on Wednesday . Democratic Party spokesman Jo Seoung-lae announced Saturday evening that he plans to vote on the impeachment motion in the National Assembly, which would give ruling party lawmakers time to decide on what he called of “unconstitutional and illegal rebellion or coup d’état”. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, right, watches as South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun speaks during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, November 1, 2024. The President Yoon Suk Yeol removed from office…

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press/AP

Will China and North Korea benefit from the unrest in South Korea? Sydney Seiler, a nonresident senior adviser to the Korean presidency at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank, said that “Korean politics has always been partisan, high-stakes and zero-sum.” . period of government from 1987, democratic processes strengthened political freedom. » On how regional autocrats would respond to recent unrest in one of the United States' most important strategic allies in East Asia, he said: “Beijing and Pyongyang would likely see recent events as strengthening their perception that democracy is both vulnerable and dangerous for autocratic leaders like Kim. Jong Un and Xi Jinping.” He added that “the propaganda lines of both authoritarian states will likely continue to mock and criticize liberal democracy as part of their efforts to justify their own autocratic political systems internally.” Supporters of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol rally in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Opposition parties are pushing to impeach both the president and the minister over the shocking imposition but short term…

By Han Guan/AP

Who will take over as South Korea's new defense minister? On Thursday, Yoon's office confirmed the replacement of Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun with Choi Byung Hyuk, a retired general currently serving as South Korea's ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Vice Defense Minister Kim Seon Ho will serve as acting defense minister until Choi formally assumes the role following a parliamentary hearing. Yoon's office declined to provide further comment and Yoon has not made any public appearances since his televised announcement of the lifting of martial law. Opposition parties had already submitted a motion to impeach Kim, accusing him of advising Yoon to impose martial law. In response, Kim offered his resignation and expressed regret for the disruption and concern caused to the public. According to a Defense Ministry statement, Kim admitted full responsibility, saying: “All troops who performed martial law-related duties were acting on my instructions, and all responsibility lies with me.” South Korean navy veterans have their heads shaved during a rally against President Yoon Suk Yeol in front of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, December 5, 2024. The Democratic Party, with…

South Korean navy veterans have their heads shaved during a rally against President Yoon Suk Yeol in front of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. The Democratic Party, along with small opposition parties, tabled a joint motion. Wednesday to impeach Yoon for his declaration of martial law the night before.

Ahn Young-joon/AP

What are the chances Yoon will be indicted? Yoon's removal would require a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly, or 200 members out of 300. Opposition parties currently hold 192 seats, putting them just eight votes short of the threshold. The swift rejection of martial law was passed unanimously on Wednesday, with the support of 18 lawmakers from the ruling People's Power Party, who are part of an anti-Yoon faction, highlighting growing divisions within the party's own of the president. If Yoon is impeached, he will be suspended from office while the Constitutional Court deliberates whether to permanently remove him. During this period, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo would assume the responsibilities of the presidency, ensuring continuity of governance amid political uncertainty. This article includes reporting from the Associated Press

