Putin hails PM Modi's 'Make in India' policy, says Russia ready to invest | Morung Express





Moscow, December 5 (IANS) President Vladimir Putin hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'India First' policy and 'Make in India' initiative and expressed Russia's keenness to establish manufacturing operations in India. Addressing the 15th VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum in Moscow, President Putin drew parallels between Russia's import substitution program and India's 'Make in India' initiative. The two-day forum began on Wednesday in Moscow. “Prime Minister Modi has a similar program called Make in India. We are also ready to establish our manufacturing operations in India. The Government of India, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has created stable conditions, driven by a policy of giving priority to India “We believe that investing in India is profitable,” the Russian president said. He pointed out that Russian oil giant Rosneft recently invested $20 billion in India. The 'Make in India' initiative, aimed at boosting manufacturing and attracting foreign investment, has played a key role in strengthening India's position in the global economy, he observed . President Putin's remarks highlighted India's economic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He praised the Indian government and its efforts to create “stable conditions” for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly highlighting the economic initiatives led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with particular emphasis on the “Make in India.” President Putin also highlighted the importance of Russia's import substitution program in the context of BRICS developments, emphasizing the growth of SMEs and the need for a rapid dispute resolution mechanism to facilitate seamless business transactions for SMEs in BRICS+ countries. He highlighted the emergence of new Russian brands that are replacing Western brands that have left the market, highlighting the success of local Russian manufacturers in sectors such as consumer goods, IT, high-tech and agriculture. “For us, this is especially important within the framework of our import substitution program. The emergence of new Russian brands helps to replace those of Western companies that have voluntarily left our market. Our local manufacturers have achieved significant successes, not only in the field of consumer goods, but also in the IT and high-tech sectors,” he said. President Putin also highlighted the need for greater cooperation among BRICS countries to support the growth of SMEs and encouraged member countries to identify key areas of collaboration at the upcoming summit in Brazil next year. Referring to the investment platform that Russia is developing with BRICS, President Putin said that it has the potential to benefit all partner countries and should become an important instrument to support our economies and provide financial resources to countries in the South and East of the world. “I urge my BRICS colleagues to assess the current situation in key areas of cooperation, and we will certainly bring this to the attention of our Brazilian counterparts, who will lead BRICS next year,” Putin added. .

