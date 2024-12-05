Everything Donald Trump Pledged to Change From Day One





Donald Trump promised that his presidency would bring a “golden age” to the country and would enact changes in American policy to bring this era to fruition, from “day one.”

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump-Vance transition team, told Newsweek: “The American people can count on President Trump to use his executive power from day one to keep the promises he made to them during the election campaign.”

Some of the changes promised throughout the campaign and since he became president-elect, such as firing special counsel Jack Smith, are possible on day one. Reimplementation of its “Remain in Mexico” policy for migrants will likely take longer, given that it requires negotiations with Mexico.

Mass expulsions of undocumented migrants

Trump said a core pledge of his campaign, mass deportations, would be implemented on the first day of his presidency.

Leavitt told Newsweek: “From day one, President Trump will mobilize every lever of power to secure the border, protect their communities, and launch the largest mass deportation of criminal illegal immigrants in history. »

Trump also said he plans to carry out deportations using the U.S. military, a move that the ACLU says will “change the very nature of American life for tens of millions of Americans.”

Mass expulsion of all undocumented immigrants is not popular among most Americans.

Although respondents to a Data for Progress poll said they support deporting recent undocumented arrivals and deporting criminals, they do not want to see mass expulsions of undocumented migrants who have been brought to the states -United as children and who lived in the United States. for more than 10 years and who run a small business, are in the United States on a Temporary Protected Status visa, or are awaiting approval of their asylum application.

Trump said he would change the current state of the war in Gaza by promising the return of Israeli hostages currently held there on the first day of his presidency.

Trump said he would change the current state of the war in Gaza by promising the return of Israeli hostages currently held there on the first day of his presidency.

He posted on Truth Social on December 2: “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released before January 20, 2025, when I proudly assume office as President of the States -United, there will be ALL HELL. PAY in the Middle East.”

Hamas responded to the “hell to pay” threat by telling Newsweek that it believed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was responsible for slowing the ceasefire. They declared themselves open to an agreement providing for the return of the hostages in exchange for a ceasefire.

Mexico Wall and “Remain in Mexico”

Trump's allies are motivated to start rebuilding the US-Mexico wall on “day one.”

Speaking to Newsweek in November, Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville said, “Americans gave a clear mandate last Tuesday: They want President Trump's America First agenda, and they want it now.” My top priority is to work with President Trump from day one to build the wall. , reinstate Remain in Mexico and deport those who should never have been admitted in the first place.

In September, Trump told a campaign rally: “On the first day of my new administration, I will stop all migrant flights. I will close all entries via the migrant phone app. I will end the catch and release. I will restore Stay in Mexico…we will seal the border. »

However, Senator Ted Cruz recently spoke with Newsweek about how the "Remain in Mexico" policy will be difficult to implement from day one.

However, Senator Ted Cruz recently spoke with Newsweek about how the “Remain in Mexico” policy will be difficult to implement from day one.

“We will probably take some time to reintegrate [the policy] because you have to negotiate this with the government of Mexico, but I believe they will do it as well, and we will see the numbers drop,” Cruz said.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump transition team via email for comment.

End his criminal convictions

One of Trump's personal political promises is to end criminal convictions and prosecutions against him.

He said he would fire special counsel Jack Smith “within two seconds” of becoming president, ending Smith's investigations into Trump's accusations of mishandling documents and attempting to overturn the election. 2020.

Although he faces imminent dismissal, Smith said he will make his report public before Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Forgiveness to the rioters of January 6

In addition to pardoning himself, Trump plans to pardon everyone imprisoned for the riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump called the rioters “incredible patriots” at a campaign rally in March and promised he would work to free them from federal prison “on our first day in office.”

“I can't say that for every one of them, because a few of them probably got out of hand,” Trump said.

Trump said that from day one he planned to expand oil drilling in the United States.

Trump said that from day one he planned to expand oil drilling in the United States.

“I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill,” Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity during a December 2023 town hall event.

Shortly after Trump's victory in the November presidential election, Leavitt told Fox News that the president-elect's first-day agenda included “accelerating permitting for nuclear, for fossil fuels, for an approach above all energy which will lower the cost of living in this country”. “.

Trump also pledged to reopen the Keystone XL pipeline, which has been closed since 2022.

Trump Tariffs and Other Policies

Spokespeople for the president-elect also said he plans to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, remove protections for transgender students and impose tariffs on goods, including from China, on his first day in office.

