Golkar opens the door to Jokowi and Gibran after being fired by the PDIP

The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made a statement to the press in Solo, Thursday (05/12/2024). Photo: Ary Wahyu Wibowo

JAKARTA – Golkar Festival opening the door wide for former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his family if they wish to join us. The door opened after that Jokowi as well as his son Gibran Rakabubuming Raka and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution were dismissed as cadres of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). opening the door wide for former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his family if they wish to join us. The door opened after thatas well as his son Gibran Rakabubuming Raka and his son-in-law Bobby Nasution were dismissed as cadres of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP). Golkar Party Secretary General (Sekjen) Muhammad Sarmuji said Jokowi has the right to make choices in his political career. According to him, the former mayor of Solo is an independent and free person. “I think Mr. Jokowi will definitely take a lot of consideration to join a political party,” Sarmuji said when meeting at the Senayan Parliamentary Complex, Central Jakarta, Thursday (05/12/2024). Sarmuji is open and welcomes if Jokowi wishes to join Golkar. He said the party bearing the banyan tree symbol would accept it openly. “Then Pak Jokowi, after thinking and thinking, then decided on Golkar, for example, of course Golkar will accept him with open arms, just like Golkar also accepts others,” said Sarmuji. “We openly accept ordinary people, especially a former president, a president from the last term who we believe still has quite a big influence in society,” Jokowi explained. When discussing the opportunity to open the door to other members of the Jokowi family such as Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Sarmuji emphasized that Golkar opens the door to anyone. He stressed that Golkar accepts all people loyal to the constitution. “Yes, with anyone, the Golkar Party is open to accept anyone, as long as they are loyal to Pancasila and the 45th Constitution, we will definitely accept them,” Sarmuji explained. Previously, Secretary General (Sekjen) of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto emphasized that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Bobby Nasution were no longer part of the PDIP.

