Erdogan has interests in the resumption of the war in Syria DW 04/12/2024

The news of the resumption of the civil war in Syria did not surprise the Turks. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his right-wing nationalist coalition partner Devlet Bahceli have for more than two months spoken only about the change of power in the Middle East and its possible negative consequences for Turkey.

It has been suggested that the regional changes could benefit the Syrian Kurds who have controlled northeast Rojava, also known as the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, a fact which constitutes a constant thorn in the conflict. On the Ankara side.

The Turkish government is also concerned about another development in the region: Syrian President Bashar Assad's allies, Hezbollah and Iran, have been weakened after a year of attacks on Israel; and Russia, protector of Assad, is investing more and more in its invasion of Ukraine. Russia still maintains military bases in Syria, but Istanbul-based security expert Burak Yildirim says Moscow currently has only 13 fighter jets there, seven of which are operational, after having 50 before its war of aggression against kyiv.

Add to that the fact that the United States has declared that it also wants to reposition itself in the region. Although it's unclear exactly what that might look like under new President Donald Trump. Questions include whether he will withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and Iraq, and what impact that might have.

A “window of opportunity” for Syrian rebels

Syrian rebels recognized the situation as a window of opportunity and launched a major offensive against Assad and his troops on November 27. The operation was a success and saw them capture Syria's second largest city, Aleppo, within days. They are now expanding the campaign to other neighboring towns. The operation is led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a regional group formerly allied with Al-Qaeda. The United States designated HTS a terrorist organization in 2018.

Observers say Ankara was most likely informed of the operation before it began. Without the agreement or possibly the support of Ankara, HTS would have no chance against Assad, explained Middle East expert Michael Lders in an interview with the German public news channel Deutschlandfunk: “Not only There is no doubt that Ankara knew about the offensive. , it also provides military assistance. Naturally, the rebels need adequate weapons, given the geographical location, they can only get them from Türkiye. »

The northwestern Idlib region, where the offensive began, is largely sealed off.

Ankara's goal is to overthrow the Kurds

When Syria's civil war broke out, Ankara sided with the rebels, severing all diplomatic relations with Damascus. More recently, President Erdogan attempted to restore diplomatic relations, but Assad rejected the proposal, saying normalization was out of the question until Turkish troops withdrew from northern Syria.

But Turkey is unwilling to withdraw its troops from what it calls a “safe zone” in northern Syria, which it controls with the help of the Syrian National Army (SNA), a Islamist militia supported by Ankara.

Turkey's ultimate goal is to overthrow the autonomous Kurdish administration of northern and eastern Syria, where the Democratic Union Party (PYD), an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), controls , forbidden.

Currently, the two most powerful groups operating in the region are the HTS and the SNA. The latter, according to Turkish Middle East expert Erhan Kelesoglu, immediately launched an offensive against the Kurds as soon as Aleppo fell.

Ankara denies any involvement in Syria, with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan saying Turkey would never support activities that could trigger a new flow of refugees. Turkey has welcomed some 3.5 million Syrian refugees since the start of the war, but the atmosphere has started to deteriorate due to the serious economic crisis the country is going through. Migration played an outsized role in Turkey's recent municipal and parliamentary elections, putting President Erdogan under pressure to act. Erdogan has made it clear that he wants to send most of these refugees back to Syria. They would be transferred to the buffer zone in northern Syria. Erdogan recently reiterated his intention to retain control of the 30 to 40 kilometer (19 to 25 mile) strip.

What control does Ankara exercise over the SNA?

But would Erdogan be ready to cooperate with the jihadists to achieve this? According to Burak Yildirim, this is exactly what the Turkish-backed SNA is. Control of the group, he says, is in the hands of rebels acting on orders from Ankara.

“For the most part, operations are proceeding according to Turkey’s plans,” he said, noting that there is currently no internal conflict between the insurgents. “Both HTS and the SNA want Assad to fall,” Yildirim said, adding that they could divide the region between them.

Since the weekend, Turkey's Islamist allies have also reported success in their fight against the Kurds. The SNA, for example, claimed to have taken control of the area around Tell Rifaat and plans to attack other Kurdish towns soon.

Even as the Turkish government provides military support for the current offensive, it is trying to avoid direct conflict with Russia, Iran and the Assad regime, says Kelesoglu, the Middle East expert. But first, he added, Ankara will wait to see how far its allies can push back the Kurds and how much of their territory they can seize.

The Turkish army launched major military operations in the region in 2016 and has been bombing Kurdish-controlled areas ever since. Turkish soldiers are currently stationed in Jarabulus, al-Bab, A'zaz, Tell Abyad and the rebel stronghold of Idlib.

Organizations like the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) claim that Ankara is committing war crimes as part of its campaign. In a report published in March, HRW said Ankara was responsible for kidnappings, looting, torture and sexual violence. Turkey, the statement said, is guilty of violent attacks and possible war crimes, committed both by its own troops and by local armed groups operating in Turkish-occupied areas in northern Syria.

This article was translated from German by Jon Shelton