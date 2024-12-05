NATO chief calls for increased defense spending as Trump presidency approaches | News





Mark Rutte says that to maintain the current level of deterrence, 2% of GDP is not enough.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has urged alliance members to increase defense spending as countries prepare for renewed pressure from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

After Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula a decade ago, NATO leaders agreed to end defense budget cuts that began at the end of the Cold War and dedicate 2 % of their gross domestic product (GDP) to their military budgets.

Rutte told reporters on Wednesday after chairing a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels that to maintain the current level of deterrence, 2 percent is not enough.

We can now defend ourselves and no one should try to attack us. But I want it to stay the same in four or five years, he said.

The countries of the transatlantic military alliance have significantly increased their defense spending in recent years, particularly after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to shore up his support for Ukraine before Donald Trump returns to the White House next month. [Johanna Geron/Reuters]

NATO estimates that 23 of its 32 members will reach the 2% target this year, compared to just three countries that reached the target set in 2014.

Since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago, leaders have agreed that the 2 percent target should be the floor rather than the ceiling for defense spending. On average, NATO allies combined achieve this figure, but around a third of members still fail to achieve this individually.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, has threatened not to defend delinquent countries. NATO is founded on the principle that an attack on one of its members should be considered an attack on all.

In July, outgoing US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts approved the biggest shake-up in how the military alliance would respond to any Russian attack on its territory since the Cold War. The aim was to dissuade Moscow from targeting any of the 32 allies.

Under new, top-secret plans, NATO intends to have 300,000 troops ready to move to its eastern flank within 30 days. The plans specify which allies would respond to an attack anywhere from the Arctic and Baltic Sea region, across the Atlantic and east to the Black Sea.

But senior NATO officials admitted that countries may have to spend up to 3% of their GDP to successfully implement the security plan.

Living in very dangerous times

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy insisted it was time to act.

We live in very dangerous times, he said, pointing the finger at Russia and its role in conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, in addition to its war against Ukraine. We urge all allies in the NATO family to take their defense spending seriously.

Speaking to the Reuters news agency, Lammy said he agreed with Trump that the alliance should go beyond its current 2 percent spending target.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, making his final visit to Brussels for a NATO meeting before leaving his post, said: “This is the time for every ally to step up, not stand back.” withdraw. The United States is by far the most powerful member of the organization.

A stronger NATO means more capabilities to deter aggression, more effective allies to tackle more complex challenges, and the peace and stability that allows our people to lead more fulfilling lives, Blinken said.

Rutte also stressed the importance of growing Europe's defense industry, offering incentives to get companies to set up more production lines and hire more people to staff them, as Western support for Ukraine is depleting its arms stocks.

We are not producing enough, at too high prices and deliveries are too slow, he said. We cannot find ourselves in a situation where we are simply paying more for the same thing and seeing significant kickbacks for shareholders.

