Bal Thackeray, PM Modi and Amit Shah feature in Eknath Shinde's list of thanks during his swearing-in | Latest news India

December 05, 2024 at 6:20 p.m. IST

The Shiv Sena chief was the CM of the state since he parted ways with Udhav Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on Thursday at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, ending weeks of speculation over his role in the Mahayuti government.

Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister at inauguration ceremony, Mumbai (PTI)

Amid the custom of taking oath, what stands out in his case is that he specially thanked Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray before taking oath.

Shinde also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the voters of Maharashtra before taking oath as Deputy CM.

The Shiv Sena chief was the CM of the state since he parted ways with Udhav Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP. While speculation before the elections was that he would retain his post if the Mahayuti Alliance returned to power, the BJP decided to go ahead with Devendra Fadnavis.

Since November 23, the day the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared, there was suspense over who would get the top post. The BJP legislature party elected Fadnavis as its leader and he claimed to form the government before Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

While Shinde was present with Fadnavis at the Raj Bhawan, along with NCP Ajit Pawar, it was unclear whether the Sena chief would take up the deputy CM post.

Shiv Sena leaders put pressure on Eknath Shinde

On Thursday morning, Sena leaders said that if Eknath Shinde does not become deputy CM, they will not take up ministerial posts in the government either. In the evening, just before the ceremony, it became clear that he was taking oath along with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Many big names were present for the occasion, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers like Amit Shah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Piyush Goyal. Stars like Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan were also present to witness the swearing-in of the new Maharashtra government.

