Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid among 100 indicted in GHQ attack case – Pakistan





PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday indicted in the Rawalpindi General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case on May 9, 2023, while senior PTI leaders including the former minister of Justice Raja Basharat, were arrested outside Adiala. Prison.

Following the arrest of the former Prime Minister on May 9, 2023 at the premises of the Islamabad High Court, riots broke out across the country and lasted for at least 24 hours.

At least 10 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured, while around 40 public buildings and military installations were damaged, including the Lahore Corps Commanders' House (Jinnah House) and Askari Tower in Lahore, the headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Inter-Services Intelligence. (ISI) Office in Faisalabad, FC Fort in Chakdara, Radio Pakistan building in Peshawar, Toll Plaza on Swat Highway and Mianwali Air Base.

A total of 62 outbreaks of violence were documented, inflicting a loss of Rs2.5 billion on the country, of which, according to the state, Rs1.98 billion losses were suffered by the army. To this day, the military claims that the events were a coordinated attack by the PTI leadership.

There are over 143 accused in the GHQ attack case registered at RA Bazar police station, including the PTI founder. The court declared 23 accused, including Shahbaz Gill and Zulfi Bukhari, absconding. Ten people were convicted for their role in the riots by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on November 23.

In Thursday's hearing, the PTI founder was indicted along with other party figures, including former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, former law minister Raja Basharat and PTI chief Zartaj Gul Wazir.

Basharat walked out of the prison during the hearing, after which he was arrested outside. Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and PTI MP Ahmad Chatta were also arrested.

The Anti-Terrorism Court at Adiala Prison has indicted 100 accused present in the court for sedition, terrorism, attempt to murder, sabotage, arson, encirclement and criminal conspiracy.

All the accused, including the PTI founder, have denied the charges.

Special prosecutor Zaheer Shah argued that putting pressure on the government through violent protests fell under the category of terrorism and that the attack on GHQ was carried out with the intention of inciting the Pakistani army to revolt.

The attack was systematically planned in the manner of terrorist organizations to achieve political goals, Shah said, adding that the targets were chosen before May 9, 2023. The attack on GHQ was broadcast in international media, Indian media in the lead.

Shah then referred to a July 2023 report released by the Punjab Home Department which detailed the extent of the damage caused by the riots.

According to the report, 102 vehicles were damaged and organized attacks were carried out against 26 buildings, the prosecutor said, citing the report. The report estimates the total damage to be 1.67 billion rupees.

The incidents of May 9 constitute a direct attack on the country's internal security and the stability of the state, the prosecutor said. This was not just terrorism, but rather an attempt to wage war against the state of Pakistan.

The hearing in the GHQ case has been adjourned until December 10.

In an article on

Such actions reflect desperation, not strength! » added the party in its statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1876892/imran-khan-sheikh-rashid-among-100-indicted-in-ghq-attack-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos