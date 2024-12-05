Politics
SNP will end the two-child cap and lift thousands out of poverty – Scottish National Party
When I became Prime Minister earlier this year, I made it clear that my top priority in government would be to eradicate child poverty.
In a rich country like Scotland, I simply cannot bear the idea that it is acceptable for a single child to languish in poverty.
It keeps me up at night and it pushes me to get up in the morning every day and go to work.
We have made real progress in Scotland through measures such as our ground-breaking Scottish Child Payment scheme. But there is still much to do.
Of course, one of the biggest drivers of child poverty is the UK government's two-child cap.
This is a cruel policy that was implemented by the previous Conservative government, the type of policy we expected from Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
But shamefully, Keir Starmer and the British Labor government have maintained this measure. The Conservative limit for two children is now the Labor limit for two children.
The idea that a government could take power and maintain this terrible policy that attacks poor children and their families is inexplicable to me.
So I won't do it. I'm going to delete it.
The SNP Government will effectively end the two-child cap in Scotland and we will lift more than 15,000 children out of poverty.
15,000 children benefit from a better start in life and thousands of parents no longer worry about making ends meet.
I am now calling on Labors DWP to work with us to enable us to progress in removing the cap as quickly as possible. They should absolutely not bother us.
But I will do absolutely everything in my power to lift Scotland's children out of poverty and end this scourge once and for all.
This is what we would expect from a John Swinney government. I will leave no stone unturned and take every step possible to support Scottish families.
We cannot ease all of the British government's cruel policies. Because whether it's a Conservative or a Labor Party, we know they will always sell Scotland short.
But Scots can be assured that we will work day and night to do everything we can to support them.
Ending the two-child cap is at the heart of my government’s mission. I listened to families across the country who told me how much they were struggling and took action to support them.
I now expect this measure to have cross-party support when the budget is voted on in Parliament in the coming weeks.
If the Labor Party tries to play politics and block this measure, the people of Scotland will simply never forgive them.
So my message to the Labor Party is this: join us in ending the two-child cap and let's speak with one voice that child poverty in Scotland should be a thing of the past.
This article was originally published in The Times.
Sources
https://www.snp.org/the-snp-will-end-the-two-child-cap-and-lift-thousands-out-of-poverty/
