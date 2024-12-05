Sean Penn defends President-elect Donald Trump biopic in Oscars tirade





Sean Penn expressed his disdain for the Oscars while attending the Marrakech Film Festival on Tuesday.

Penn, 64, chain-smoked on stage before criticizing the Oscars for “limiting different cultural expressions” while sharing his support for President-elect Donald Trump's biopic, “The Apprentice,” at a conference press.

The two-time Oscar winner was on hand to pay tribute to his career and said ceremonies such as the Academy Awards should be seen as “TV shows first and foremost”, not indicators of artistic merit.

SEAN PENN SAYS HE'S PROUD OF BIDEN FOR FORGIVING HUNTER, 'ONE OF THE BEST PEOPLE I KNOW'

Sean Penn has criticized the Oscars for failing to recognize artistic expression, as seen in President-elect Donald Trump's biopic “The Apprentice.” (Marc Piasecki)

“The Academy has shown a truly extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the larger world of expression and, in fact, has done a lot to limit imagination and limit different expressions cultural,” Penn said, per Variety.

SEAN PENN RESPONDS TO LONG-RUNNING RUMORS ABOUT MADONNA ASSAULT: “HE’S SOMEONE I LOVE”

“So, I’m not very excited about the so-called Oscars. [except for] when a movie like 'The Florida Project,' or 'I'm Still Here,' or, you know, 'Emilia Perez,' things that are likely to happen this year.”

“The Academy has shown a truly extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the larger world of expression and, in fact, has done a lot to limit imagination and limit different expressions cultural.”

Sean Penn

He stoked feelings over Ali Abbasi's controversial film “The Apprentice”, saying: “When something sneaks up, it should be celebrated.”

Two-time Oscar winner Sean Penn lit cigarettes and smoked on stage. (Marc Piasecki)

“It’s mind-boggling how scary it is [so-called] The Case of the Mavericks is about a great film like this. One with very, very good acting. [Its amazing] that they too can be as afraid as a little Republican congressman,” he said.

LIKE WHAT YOU READ? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“The Apprentice” follows Trump's rise to power throughout the 1970s and includes his relationships with his first wife Ivana Trump, played by Maria Bakalova, and lawyer Roy Cohn, played by Jeremy Strong. Sebastian Stan plays President-elect Trump.

Sean Penn admitted he's not as excited about the Oscars anymore. (Antoine Flament)

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At Sunday's gala, Penn received a lifetime achievement award for free speech.

“All over the world [there is] this requirement for diversity, but not diversity of behavior or diversity of opinion or language,” Penn said.

“I would just encourage everyone to be as politically incorrect as their heart desires, to embrace diversity and to continue to tell these stories, and I'm very proud and happy to be here. Thank you.”

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/sean-penn-defends-donald-trump-biopic-scathing-rant-against-oscars The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos