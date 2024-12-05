PM Modi approves high-level delegation's visit to Vatican, Vatican, Ordination of Indian priest, George Jacob Koovakad, Kerala, Modi, Latest News





New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has authorized a high-level Indian delegation to attend the ordination of Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad as a cardinal by the Pope at a ceremony to be held on Saturday in the Vatican City, a said former Union Minister Rajeev. Chandrasekhar. The Indian delegation will be led by Minister of State for Fisheries George Kurian and includes former Minister of State (MoS) Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan. The delegation will leave for the Vatican on Friday. Get Latest Mathrubhumi Updates in English Chandrashekhar said in an article on X on Thursday: “Kerala priest George Koovakad to become cardinal at Vatican: historic moment for India.” “Tomorrow morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sending a delegation to the Vatican where Father George of Kerala will be ordained on December 7. It is a proud moment for us, countrymen and for the Christian community,” he said at IANS. Koovakad, 51, is attached to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanacherry and, once elevated to the rank of cardinal, he will become the sixth person from Kerala to hold the post. It is the cardinals who elect the pope. And on Saturday, Koovakad will become one of 21 cardinals from around the world who will be elevated to the rank of cardinal. Koovakad, currently based at the Vatican, is responsible for organizing Pope Francis' international travel schedule. He joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006, after completing his training at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy. Born on August 11, 1973 in the state capital, Koovakad became a priest on July 24, 2004 and later trained for the diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy. In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria. He served in apostolic nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica and Venezuela. There are also three Churches in Kerala which owe their allegiance to the Pope: the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, the Latin Church and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church. The last time a Keralaite was elevated to the rank of cardinal was in 2012, when the supreme leader of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, Rev. Moran Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, was elevated to the rank of cardinal. IANS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.mathrubhumi.com/news/kerala/modi-clear-delegation-to-witness-kerala-priest-george-jacob-koovakad-ordination-in-vatican-1.10137632 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos