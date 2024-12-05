Jokowi supports 84 candidates in the 2024 legislative elections: here are some of the candidates on the island of Java he supports





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The 7th President Joko Widodo, revealed that he supports 84 candidates for the head of the region in the election of the head of the region or Regional elections 2024. Jokowi supported several pairs of governor and deputy governor candidates supported by the Indonesian Advanced Coalition (KIM) Plus.

“I did not count (the number of people who met or contacted each other). As far as I remember, I gave my support to 84 (candidates for head of the region),” Jokowi said during from his meeting at his home in Sumber village, Banjarsari district. Solo City, Central Java, Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

After the vote on November 27, 2024, most of the candidates supported by Jokowi contacted the former mayor of Solo, after winning the regional elections in their region.

According to Jokowi, many factors determine the victory of the regional head candidates he supports. “Not because of supporters, but indeed, he works hard. Consolidating the policy in their respective regions, being able to communicate well with the community so that it is accepted. Not because of me. What can I do? ” he said.

Meanwhile, on the island of Java, Jokowi loudly showed his support for candidates to lead the region, including Ridwan Kamil-Suswono, a candidate in the Jakarta gubernatorial election, and Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin , candidate in the Central Java gubernatorial elections.

Jokowi gathered his volunteer supporters as well as high-ranking officials from political parties supporting the gubernatorial and deputy governor candidate duo Ridwan Kamil – Suswono during the Jakarta Pilkada 2024 at Kaizen Heritage, Central Jakarta, on Monday, November 18, 2024. On this occasion, he declared his support for RIDO during the Jakarta presidential election.

“If you ask me, father, why do I (support) Ridwan Kamil? Because of the track record. I repeat. Why am I Ridwan Kamil? “Because of the record,” Jokowi said.

Joko Widodo was also present at the campaign for Central Java governor and deputy governor candidate Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin in Purwakarta, Banyumas Regency, Saturday, November 16, 2024.

Jokowi openly wants to participate in the campaign because he supports Luthfi-Yasin. “I came because I support him,” he said. Asked why he supported Luthfi-Yasin, Jokowi did not respond in detail. “Everyone knows it. No need to say it.”

Apart from this, several former candidates for the position of regent/mayor were also allegedly deliberately meeting Jokowi at his residence and then amplifying this “blessing” through various public communication channels such as media and social media, including both candidates (paslon). for Bandung Mayor/Deputy Mayor Arfi Rafnialdi-Yena Iskandar Ma'soem and Lamongan Regent/Deputy Regent candidates Abdul Ghofur and Firosya Shalati.

Septia Ryanthie, Jamal Abdun Nashr, Anastasya Lavenia Y, Nandito Putra And Erwan Hermawan contributed to the writing of this article.

