Donald Trump appoints Gail Slater to top antitrust post at DOJ





Gail Slater, a JD Vance aide and former Federal Trade Commission attorney and former Fox Corp. executive, has been named to head the Justice Department's antitrust division during Donald Trump's next term.

In announcing Slater's choice, Trump indicated that the department would continue to pursue cases against major tech giants. Some cases, such as a lawsuit against Google over its search dominance, were initiated during his first term and continued under President Joe Biden's antitrust chief, Jonathan Kanter.

“Big Tech has been on a rampage for years, stifling competition in our most innovative industry and, as we all know, using its market power to suppress the rights of so many Americans, as well as Little Tech! Trump wrote at Truth Social. “I was proud to fight these abuses during my first term, and our Justice Department’s antitrust team will continue this work under Gail’s leadership.”

Slater will also play a major role in deciding whether to greenlight or challenge major media mergers, with a wave of consolidation expected over the coming years. Paramount Global's merger with Skydance is currently pending before the division.

“In her new role, Gail will help ensure that our competition laws are enforced, both vigorously and FAIRLY, with clear rules that facilitate, rather than stifle, the ingenuity of our largest companies,” wrote Trump.

Slater served as an economic adviser to Vance and served on Trump's National Economic Council during his first term.

Vance supported one of Biden's picks: Lina Khan, who served as chair of the Federal Trade Commission and took a much more aggressive approach to antitrust enforcement.

A federal judge ruled earlier this year that Google was a monopoly and had violated antitrust law, and he is now deciding what actions the tech giant should take to resolve the situation.

Trump today also named another former Fox News figure, Monica Crowley, as deputy secretary of state and chief of protocol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/12/trump-antitrust-doj-gail-slater-1236194249/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos