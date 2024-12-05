Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan charged in May 9 GHQ attack case





Imran Khan, founder of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and incarcerated former Pakistani Prime Minister, was charged on Thursday (December 5) in the General Headquarters (GHQ) attack that took place during the May 9 riots of the year last.

The former Pakistani prime minister has been charged with inciting his party's supporters to attack the country's military and its installations in 2023.

Justice Amjad Ali Shah of the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) conducted a hearing of the GHQ attack case in a makeshift court set up in Rawalpindi's Adiala Prison.

Besides Imran Khan, several other PTI leaders, including Sheikh Rashid, Omar Ayub and Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Raja Basharat and Zartaj Gul, are also charged in the case.

The court summoned all the accused in the GHQ attack case. Charges are likely to be brought against 120 people, including Imran Khan.

Imran Khan has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

As the decision was being made, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, was arrested. Meanwhile, former Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat was arrested immediately after leaving Adiala jail.

The court has now adjourned the matter until December 10.

Besides, he also ordered former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to appear from Lahore Jail. The court also issued arrest warrants against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Shireen Mazari, Zartaj Gul, Zain Qureshi and Taiba Raja.

Arrest warrants have now been issued for 45 fugitive defendants, with the court warning them that legal action would be taken to declare them fugitives if they failed to appear.

Watch | Pakistan: Imran Khan convicted for May 9 violence

Earlier this year, Imran Khan was arrested in the GHQ attack case, and soon after, he received a release warrant in the Cypher case.

May 9 riots

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 at the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. He was accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

His arrest sparked criticism and protests, which eventually led to riots across the country. Khan's supporters and party members took to the streets to demand his release.

As they continued their protest, the protesters attacked and vandalized several civilian and military installations, including the Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Jinnah House in Lahore, Mianwali Air Base and others.

As a result, more than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws. Khan was also accused of being the mastermind of inciting his supporters.

Khan, who has been in prison for more than a year now, has been named in dozens of cases since leaving office in 2022.

(With contribution from agencies)

Mansi Arora

Ardent geopolitical writer with a keen eye on world affairs. Passionate about illuminating the complexities of global dynamics, Mansi explores her interests b

seeMore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/south-asia/pakistan-former-pm-imran-khan-indicted-in-may-9-ghq-attack-case-781770 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos