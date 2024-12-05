PM Modi, King of Bhutan discuss cooperation for Gelephu administrative region spl | Latest news India





NEW DELHI: India and Bhutan on Thursday discussed cooperation for the Gelephu Special Administrative Region, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring India's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of his continued support for the project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck during a meeting on Thursday in New Delhi, India. (Photo excluding tax/PIB) Gelephu Mindfulness Town or Economic Hub, a pet project of Wangchuck located close to the Indian border, and India's support for Bhutan's 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and economic recovery program were among the major issues that featured in the discussions among the leaders of Bhutan. two leaders. In a joint statement, Wangchuck briefed Modi on the progress made in implementing his vision for the Gelephu Special Administrative Region and how the two countries can work together on the project for the benefit of the region. Prime Minister Modi reassured the Indian King of Bhutan's continued support for the project, which will bring prosperity and well-being to Bhutan as well as the border areas, and further strengthen economic and investment ties between the two countries, indicates the joint press release. Bhutan's previous government was close to an agreement with China to demarcate the volatile border, sparking concerns in New Delhi, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. As part of efforts to counter China's growing presence in the region, India this year doubled its financial support for Bhutan's five-year plan from 5,000 billion to 10,000 billion. The joint statement said the Bhutanese side thanked the Indian government for stepping up its development support under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and supporting Bhutan's economic recovery programme. With clean energy cooperation an important pillar of the bilateral partnership, the leaders reviewed progress in the energy sector, including in non-hydro renewable energy, through access to finance and markets Indian energy companies. The 1,020-megawatt Punatshangchhu-II hydropower project is currently nearing completion and the leaders agreed on the need for early conclusion of the Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project, the joint statement said. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of hydropower by urgently finalizing modalities for new projects, including hydropower reservoir projects. Modi and Wangchuck also expressed satisfaction at the opening of the integrated check post at Darranga, Assam, for entry of citizens of other countries into Bhutan, as it would boost tourism and economic activity in the Eastern Bhutan and neighboring regions of Assam. Both sides also welcomed progress made in several other initiatives, including cross-border connectivity and infrastructure projects, the establishment of two cross-border rail links and strengthening digital connectivity. In a separate statement from the Indian government, Modi and Wangchuck expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations, encompassing development cooperation, clean energy partnership, trade and investment, cooperation spatial and technological and the links between peoples. They also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening this exemplary partnership in all sectors.

