Trump considering DeSantis for Pentagon, sources tell AP





WASHINGTON (AP) Rebel Pete Hegseth fought Wednesday to save his nomination as Donald Trump's defense secretary, as the president-elect considered possible replacements amid growing questions about the president's personal conduct. he former Fox News host and his ability to win Senate confirmation.

Hegseth met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill, conducted a radio interview and published an opinion piece denying allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking. He insisted he wasn't backing down at all, said Trump still supported him and planned to return Thursday for more meetings with lawmakers. But the president-elect's team was studying alternatives, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump himself has remained silent about Hegseth while issuing a series of statements on social media on Wednesday about the other candidates and his media coverage.

Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump's Pentagon pick, is fighting to keep his Cabinet nomination as questions mount about his personal conduct as the president-elect's team considers alternatives, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Hegseth, in an exchange with reporters, said he would meet with Trump at any time.

Trump's team was happy with the way things went Wednesday as Hegseth met with lawmakers, according to a person familiar with their thinking, and they continue to support him for now — while Trump considers options relief.

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer, who previously expressed concerns about reports of Hegseth's drinking, spoke positively about Hegseth's prospects after the two met Wednesday evening.

I see no reason at this point not to be supportive, Cramer said.

He said he told Hegseth that it was very important that we have a clear-headed Secretary of Defense if the alarm goes off or the phone rings at three in the morning. Hegseth responded, according to Cramer, that he would be available at three in the morning, three in the afternoon or any time in between.

Hegseth is the latest nominee to be threatened by his personal baggage after the recent withdrawal of Trump's original pick for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, whose vulnerabilities were well-documented. But Hegseth's past, including the revelation that he made an out-of-court settlement after being accused of a sexual assault he denies, was not widely known.

Trump's transition team began the day concerned about Hegseth's path to Senate confirmation and actively seeking potential replacements, a person familiar with the matter said. Three other people said DeSantis, who was competing with Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, was being considered as an option if Hegseth's nomination did not move forward. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss internal deliberations.

Beyond DeSantis, there have also been discussions about moving Michael Waltz, Trump's pick as national security adviser, to the Defense Department, according to another person familiar with the matter who spoke undercover of anonymity. The Florida congressman is a retired National Guard officer and veteran.

As he toured the Capitol, Hegseth told reporters he received a new message of support from Trump.

I spoke to the president this morning. He fully supports me. We're not going anywhere, Hegseth said.

In an article in the Wall Street Journal, Hegseth presented a vigorous defense of his record, including his time with two veterans advocacy groups, Concerned Veterans for America and Veterans For Freedom.

In new allegations this week, the New Yorker cited what it described as a whistleblower report and other documents from his tenure as head of CVA that alleged multiple incidents of alcohol intoxication at professional events , inappropriate behavior towards female employees and financial mismanagement.

Hegseth, in his opinion piece, acknowledged spending too much money during the 2008 campaign to support then-candidate John McCain, so Veterans For Freedom fell into debt. But he said he was staying until all the bills were paid. And he said his breakup with CVA was due to a difference of opinion over the group's future.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, a military veteran and sexual assault survivor, failed to gain support after her meeting with Hegseth. She said she appreciated her military service and that they had a frank and in-depth conversation.

The Trump transition team did not respond to requests for comment on Hegseth's status.

In an interview recorded Wednesday for Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM satellite radio show, Hegseth said Trump told him he wanted a fighter who would clean up woke shit.

Citing his meeting on Capitol Hill, Hegseth said, “No one looked me in the eye and said, I have concerns. He added: “We are not going backwards at all.

Hegseth paid off a woman who accused him of sexual assault at a California hotel in 2017 after Hegseth gave a speech at a Republican event. His lawyer said the payment was intended to ward off the threat of a baseless lawsuit.

When Kelly asked him if he had sexually assaulted the woman, Hegseth said he had not. He called it a truly unfortunate situation and said he paid it because he had to, saying his lawyers said they would report him.

He declined to reveal the amount paid, but said it was to protect his wife, himself and his job.

He said it was fair to characterize him as a serial cheater, who cheated on all three of his wives. Was I a perfect man, absolutely not, he said.

Hegseth categorically denied having a drinking problem and said he would not drink as defense secretary, vowing, “I'm not going to drink at all.” He likened it to following Pentagon General Order No. 1, which prohibits troops from drinking while deployed.

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who joined Hegseth in a meeting with House Republicans, defended the candidate and said, “All of us, at least all of us, have time to grow.” We nominate Pete for who he is today, not for what he did seven or five years ago or anything.

Cramer said Hegseth, during their meeting, acknowledged that there were times when he drank too much, but that nothing inappropriate happened.

He said Hegseth also denied aspects of the New Yorker report, including that he was drunk at a strip club with co-workers and attempted to get on stage and dance.

Cramer said Hegseth told him I never went to a strip club in Louisiana drunk and he certainly never went on stage, you know, drunk. drunkenness.

I have no reason to doubt him any more than I have to believe anyone else, Cramer said.

Earlier, Hegseth's mother appeared on Fox News to respond to some of the allegations.

Penelope Hegseth, on Fox & Friends, spoke about her son and an email she wrote to him in 2018 and obtained by the New York Times, in which she confronted him about child abuse. women after impregnating his current wife while married to his second wife.

The letter followed multiple allegations, reported by the New Yorker this week, of questionable conduct toward female employees, in addition to the 2017 allegation.

On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said some reports were concerning, telling CBS News he wants to make sure every young woman who joins the military feels respected and welcomed.

Penelope Hegseth implored lawmakers to listen to her son and give him a chance.

I think this can be overcome, said Penelope Hegseth.

Hegseth is a former Fox News host and a former National Guard major and combat veteran deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. If confirmed by the Senate, he would lead a 2 million-strong army, more than 17% of whom are women. The revelations have concerned some members of Congress.

Hegseth said in his interview that he didn't know how it was all going to turn out, but he was confident that he had faced the haters and liars and fought for it, adding that the future was in his hands of God.

___

Associated Press writers Jill Colvin and Michelle L. Price in New York, Adriana Gomez Licon in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Mary Clare Jalonick, Lisa Mascaro and Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report. Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-hegseth-pentagon-desantis-senate-allegations-3cb8c7d7bb555ed075cbbb4e8dad0741 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos