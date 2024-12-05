Jeff Bezos says he wants to help Donald Trump cut regulations





Donald Trump has criticized Jeff Bezos in the past. But Bezos says that was in the past. He thinks Trump's argument for reducing regulation in the United States is a good one, and he wants to help. Also on Bezos' agenda: convince Trump that the media, including the Washington Post, which he owns, are not the enemy.

Some people are very worried about the arrival of the Trump administration.

Jeff Bezos is not one of them.

Or, more accurately, the world's second-richest man says he's not worried about Trump 2.0, even though Trump has pointed the finger at him in the past. And Bezos says he could be a Trump ally because he wants to help the next president cut red tape.

“I’m actually very optimistic this time,” he said Wednesday at the New York Times DealBook conference. “I'm very hopeful. He seems to have a lot of energy to reduce regulation. And my view [is]If I can help him do that, I'll help him. Because we have too much regulation in this country. »

Bezos was also careful to describe Trump as someone who has evolved over the past few years.

“What I've seen so far is he's calmer than the first time,” he told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin. “More confident, more stable.”

Bezos joins a line of business leaders, including many of his peers in the tech sector, who have gone out of their way to publicly say nice things about Trump following his election victory. This contrasts sharply with the reception Trump received after his first successful election.

It's possible that Bezos is feeling really good about Trump's second term. “I’ve had a lot of success in life without being cynical,” he said Wednesday.

On the other hand, Bezos would certainly be happier if he didn't have to spend the next four years worrying about the problems Trump could pose for many of his interests. This includes Amazon, which he no longer manages on a daily basis but which still represents the overwhelming majority of his net worth; Blue Origin, his rocket company that competes with Trump ally Elon Musk's SpaceX; and the Washington Post.

And Bezos' critics say his decision not to give the Post his presidential endorsement this year was an attempt to appease Trump. On Wednesday, Bezos insisted that wasn't the case, reiterating the argument he made before the election: not supporting makes the Post more trustworthy.

But Trump has repeatedly called the media the “enemy.” Won't he continue to treat the post office and its owner this way once he takes office next year?

“I will try to dissuade him from this idea,” Bezos said. “I don’t think he’ll see things the same way, but maybe I’ll be wrong.”

