What Prime Minister Narendra Modi said about Eknath Shinde after Maharashtra's swearing-in | News from India





Maharashtra on Thursday welcomed its new chief minister with Devendra Fadnavis at the helm and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde along with NCP chief Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers of the State. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of NDA-ruled states and several celebrities. After Shinde, who was earlier reluctant to accept the deputy CM's post, took oath, PM Modi had a brief conversation with him on stage and both leaders were seen laughing. Later, speaking to X, PM Modi said that the new government team in Maharashtra is a blend of experience and dynamism. “Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji and Shri Ajit Pawar Ji for taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. This team is a blend of experience and dynamism, and it is because of the collective efforts of this team that the Mahayuti achieved a historic mandate in Maharashtra,” Modi said. Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde Ji and Shri Ajit Pawar Ji on taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of the state. This team is a mix of experience and dynamism, and it's pic.twitter.com/IA9rH52H1H

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2024 The Prime Minister also assured his support for the new government. “This team will do everything possible to fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state and ensure good governance. I assure all possible support from the Center to promote the development of Maharashtra,” Modi said. Speaking to reporters after the first cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the distribution of ministries would be decided soon. “Who will get which ministry, it will be decided by all three together and it is in the final stage. The work of ministers of the previous government is being evaluated and further decisions will be taken based on that,” Fadnavis said . Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Maharashtra is a state that gives ideological direction to the country and I, who come from a simple farming family, had the opportunity to become the CM of such a state… PM Narendra Modi also supported us fully, gave us his full strength. HM Amit Shah Union also supported us with all their might… And that's why we were able to do so much work in 2.5 years. We have made so many historic decisions. written in gold letters.” Shinde added, “I had said that in this election we will see the result of the government's 2.5 years in office, we will get the blessings of the people. I am also happy that when we started, 2.5 years ago, 40 people were with us, today 60 people are there. Earlier I considered myself a common man, not a chief minister, now as DCM I consider myself a dedicated common man…I will fully support the CM and cooperate with him. “.

