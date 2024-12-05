History warns of Donald Trump's populism





Donald Trump's continued working-class appeal has long angered his opponents, who argue that his biggest policy achievement during his first term, the 2017 Tax and Jobs Act, disproportionately benefited rich. They see the president-elect as exploiting fears about cultural change and immigration to sell a commodity to workers.

The story of another conservative populist, former Alabama governor George Wallace, indicates that such fears are well founded. Wallace is best remembered for the racism and racial violence he unleashed against civil rights protesters in the state during his first term as governor (1963–1967). Yet examining his later, oft-forgotten period as governor in the 1970s and 1980s highlights Trump's populist appeal, while also highlighting the likelihood that his business-friendly policies would actually harm its working-class voter base.

Wallace continually brandished populist rhetoric and maintained the support of Alabama's white working class. Yet after the successes of the civil rights movement in the 1960s threatened to dilute his power base, the governor joined forces with special interest groups to promote policies designed to protect big business at the expense of Ordinary Alabamans. The result was exorbitant sales taxes, poor public services, and limited economic mobility.

Wallace took office in 1963 when the state was already beginning to change economically. Alabama's billion-dollar timber industry had just surpassed heavy metals as the state's economic leader. Lumber and paper companies were eager to purchase as much land from farmers as possible to take advantage of Alabama's cheap land and low taxes.

Read more: Trump, the incoherent demagogue

Large companies like these particularly targeted land in majority-black rural counties, where disenfranchisement allowed whites to control county positions that determined the property tax assessment rate. These white officials kept taxes low, which disproportionately helped businesses that purchased huge tracts of land. Businesses feared that if black officials were elected, they would raise property taxes to fund much-needed social services, seriously harming their bottom lines.

This made the staunchly segregationist Wallace an ally, although their alliance was far from evident in the governor's rhetoric. Wallace mixed his racist appeals to white Alabamans with broad populist rhetoric, which presented him as a defender of the right of Alabamans to have a say in their own government. His calls for freedom of choice, states' rights, and low taxes appealed to Alabama's white working class who viewed the social, political, and economic changes of the 1960s as a threat to their way of life.

Yet if one delved deeper into Wallace's rhetoric, it became clear that he exercised white supremacy to defend a tax structure that allowed white elites to profit from the very people Wallace claimed to protect.

Wallace denounced the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and federal mandates to redistrict the legislature, calling them attacks on local control. He said federal orders to equalize representation and taxation were actually ploys to force whites to pay more taxes for radical civil rights initiatives.

The real threat from these federal mandates, however, lay in the bottom lines of Wallace's biggest benefactors. Meanwhile, it was the policies Wallace championed that actually harmed the white residents of Alabama the governor claimed to protect. For example, to keep property taxes low for large businesses, the governor had to increase sales and excise taxes simply to fund essential government functions.

Wallace left office in 1967 and fought an unsuccessful battle to win the presidency in 1968. Then, in 1970, he ran to take back the governorship from Albert Brewer, who had succeeded Wallace's wife, Lurleen, as governor when she died of cancer in 1968.

Wallace ran an extremely racist campaign that included racialized populist promises to white voters. In particular, he denounced federal government excesses and high taxes, which he presented as resulting from forced desegregation, legislative redistribution, and property revaluation.

Yet despite this populist rhetoric, Wallace's real concern in reducing property taxes was to help his benefactors.

Wallace won narrowly, and his deep alignment with corporate interests became evident when he supported a series of what were called coverage bills. These laws preserved the power and profit margins of large landowners by setting property tax assessments and rates at ridiculously low levels and removing the ability of local authorities to change them. They eliminated the power of local black officials elected after the Voting Rights Act to demand that utility companies and large lumber and paper conglomerates pay their fair share.

Read more: The troubling consequence of state takeover of local government

It is no surprise that these industries have invested thousands of dollars in these campaigns. With their crucial help, the lid bills passed in 1972 and lawmakers wrote the limits they imposed into the Alabama Constitution in 1978.

The hedging bills saved these interests millions of dollars and Alabama's largest landowners quadrupled their holdings.

The passage of the lid bills was a sign of the emptiness of Wallace's populist rhetoric. The governor had spent years pretending to oppose central government interference in local affairs and now he advocates doing just that to help businesses.

The practical impact of these policies has been devastating on two levels. First, they have significantly limited local contribution to areas such as healthcare and education, leading to a decline in public services. They also forced the legislature to pass one of the heaviest sales taxes in any state. Hefty sales taxes have disproportionately affected poorer residents, even as companies like Alabama Power have saved millions in property taxes.

These policies have hobbled Alabama for decades, making it difficult to recruit new businesses or keep qualified workers in the state. They have also strained the ability of local governments to fund essential services and promote economic growth. They highlight the damage that can be caused when policies prioritize corporate interests over the public good.

Trump's rise to power, like Wallace's, has been based on exploiting divisive social issues and portraying himself as the champion of the common man. His promises to create jobs and boost the economy resonate with many working-class Americans.

Yet Alabama's experience under Wallace serves as a stark warning to Trump's working-class supporters: While populist rhetoric may seem to offer a voice to voters who feel disenfranchised and marginalized, policies that resulting often fail to meet their needs. Unless the policies of Trump's second term change course from his first and include significant investments in public services, they could well lead to a race to the bottom that will hurt Trump's biggest supporters.

Brucie Porter is a doctoral student at Auburn University. His work focuses on the history of race, education, and politics in the American South. Brucie is originally from Auburn, Alabama and received his bachelor's degree from the University of the South.

Made by History takes readers beyond the headlines with articles written and edited by professional historians. Learn more about Made by History at TIME here. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME's editors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/7198869/george-wallace-donald-trump-populism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos