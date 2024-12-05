Donald Trump appoints Paul Atkins as head of the SEC





President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Paul Atkins, a cryptocurrency advocate, to join the Securities and Exchange Commission as his next chairman.

AI travel planners will soon be better than human travel agents, said Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings.

“I am pleased to announce the nomination of Paul Atkins to be the next chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission,” Trump said Wednesday, announcing a wave of nominees on his Truth Social platform.

Paul is a proven leader in common-sense regulation, he continued, noting that Atkins recognizes that digital assets and other innovations are crucial to making America greater than ever.

Atkins, who now runs consulting firm Patomak Global Partners, is expected to be much more sympathetic to cryptocurrency interests than President Joe Biden's SEC chairman, Gary Gensler. Last month, Gensler, who was slandered by the crypto lobby, said he would resign during Trump's inauguration ceremony.

In 2017, Atkins was announced as co-chair of the Token Alliance, an initiative developed by The Digital Chamber to advocate best practices and recommend legal frameworks that favor the industry. Chambers' mission, according to its website, is to promote the use of digital assets and blockchain-based technologies.

Placing Atkins as an industry supporter as SEC chair would fulfill one of Trump's key promises to the crypto lobby.

Trump, who once despised crypto, has called for a strategic national Bitcoin reserve, said all Bitcoin should be mined in the United States and attached his name to several crypto projects this year. He also promised to make the United States a crypto capital of the world and create a crypto advisory council.

Crypto is one of the things we need to do, Trump said in September at the official launch of the World Liberty Financial project. Whether we like it or not, I have to do it.

Atkins was last a member of the SEC when President George W. Bush was in office. As a Republican commissioner, Atkins opposed massive fines imposed on companies that violated securities laws and later pledged to dismantle Dodd-Frank, which strengthened federal regulatory authority after the disastrous financial crisis of 2008. He has testified before Congress on ways to restructure the SEC and reduce some regulations that may be considered burdensome.

Atkins, a libertarian, was also a member of Trump's 2016 transition team as an adviser on financial regulations. According to Politico, he worked on transition teams for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/trump-sec-chair-nominee-paul-atkins-crypto-gensler-1851712588 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos