Politics
Hezbollah backs al-Assad in Syria as opposition forces step up offensive | News from the war in Syria
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for de-escalation and warns that tens of thousands of people are in danger in Syria.
Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem pledged that the Lebanese group would stand with the Syrian government in the face of advancing terrorist groups trying to sow chaos in the country.
They will not be able to achieve their goals despite what they have done in recent days, and we, as Hezbollah, will stand with Syria to thwart the goals of this aggression as much as possible, Qassem said Thursday, adding that the aggression is sponsored by the United States and Israel.
His comments came hours after Syrian opposition forces captured the strategic city of Homs in central Syria, their latest victory in a lightning offensive launched eight days ago.
Qassem did not give details on how Hezbollah would support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but said the Iran-aligned group would do what it could.
Hezbollah is currently observing a fragile US-brokered ceasefire agreement with Israel after a year of war that has caused widespread damage in southern Lebanon in particular. Many of the group's leaders were killed in Israeli attacks, while tens of thousands of Lebanese civilians were driven from their homes.
A region already on fire
Civilians have also borne the brunt of Syria's 13-year-old war, which has been largely frozen since 2020 until opposition forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former affiliate of Al-Qaeda launches a new offensive from their strongholds. in northwest Syria last week.
Over the weekend, rebels captured Aleppo, the country's second-largest city, before pushing south and entering Hama on Thursday.
More than 280,000 people have been displaced by recent fighting, the United Nations World Food Program said in an article on X.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the fighting and said the escalation of conflict in Syria was the result of a chronic collective failure of diplomacy.
Guterres called for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need in Syria and a return to a UN-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed.
Tens of thousands of civilians are in danger in a region already on fire, Guterres told reporters.
We see the bitter fruits of the chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements to produce a genuine nationwide ceasefire or a serious political process to implement Security Council resolutions, he said. he declared.
He urged all those with influence to do their part for the long-suffering Syrian people and said all parties are obligated to protect civilians.
While Al-Assad relied heavily on Russian and Iranian support throughout the most intense years of Syria's war, some opposition groups established ties with Turkey.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday called on Assad to urgently find a political solution to the war.
The Syrian regime must urgently engage with its people towards a comprehensive political solution, Erdogan said in a call with Guterres, according to a statement released by the presidency.
Erdogan, whose country has hosted around three million Syrian refugees since the war began in 2011, has held several discussions with other leaders about the crisis in recent days.
Turkey is working to reduce tensions, protect civilians and open a political process and will continue to do so, Erdogan was quoted as saying in the statement.
Stressing that the conflict has reached a new stage, Erdogan said Turkey's greatest wish is that Syria does not sink into greater instability and experience even more civilian casualties.
Erdogan was an outspoken critic of al-Assad during much of the war, but has recently taken a more conciliatory line.
